Expert advice for successful shopping on Amazon Prime Day

Venezuela reinvents itself to smell like newsprint again

Caracas, Jun 15 (.) .- The disappearance of the printed media in Venezuela, as a result of the crisis, has led publishers to reinvent themselves to return to the origins and recover the smell of ink and paper of yesteryear, hand in hand from the “town crier”, as the traditional home-based press dispatcher is known in the country. With this figure, from next August 3, El Nacional, an emblematic newspaper that, despite the embargo on its headquarters as part of a compensation of 30 million dollars to the number two of Chavismo, Diosdado Cabello, for “moral damage”, will have this figure. announced this week that it will be reprinted, with limited editions and via subscription. The newspaper returns after two years in which it has only been read in digital format, as has La Prensa de Táchira, which recently began to circulate as a printed weekly. THE PREGONERO RISES In November 2019, the first edition of the Entérate form also came out, which is distributed free of charge in different popular areas of Caracas, reaching, through the delivery man or “town crier”, the places where people are most isolated, explained to . the editor of the medium, Gabriela Rojas. “This project arises from a concern and a problem that a group of journalists are detecting, in which we realized that there were a lot of people, much more than you think, who were totally isolated,” he said. As explained by Rojas, the progressive loss of access to the paper necessary for printing, the scarcity of media and the high cost of the physical format have led to the almost total disappearance of the traditional press, losing “closeness to the people.” To remedy this distance, Entérate began to circulate in six communities in Caracas with 2,500 copies that have been expanded to 6,000 in 17 sectors. The distribution is done “organically”, thanks to the help of social leaders or inhabitants of those areas such as La Vega, La Cruz, Petare, Chapellin and La Lucha, that is, the “town criers”. Joel Barreto, one of the leaders who distributes them in two of the communities, told . that he feels that people, especially the elderly, are getting more information with the delivery of this form and that they should wait for it to arrive first. a family member with a smartphone to get the news. “Older people do not handle smartphones, they are not informed, but now they are looking for me to deliver their newspaper,” he added. At first, Barreto said, it was “difficult” for people to accept the form; After learning about Find out, they even propose community issues for journalists to develop. “ORPHANS OF MEDIA” The Press and Society Institute (Ipys) considers that it is good news that some media are in circulation in print, but warns that the outlook is not encouraging, since since the creation in 2013 of the Alfredo Maneiro Editorial Complex (CEAM) – a state corporation for the importation and purchase of paper – at least 104 forms have disappeared. Currently there are only 20 print media in the country and only one – Nuevo Día, from Falcón state – is a newspaper; the rest are published on a weekly basis or, depending on the inventory, may circulate two or three times a week. On May 26, the newspaper El Tiempo de Anzoátegui (Oriente) -which became a weekly in 2018- announced the definitive closure of its newspaper due to lack of paper and the economic crisis that the Caribbean nation is experiencing. With this closure, according to data from Ipys, the eastern entity joins 10 other states in the country that are left “orphans of print media.” The coordinator of Monitor de Libertés of the institute, Yhoger Contreras, pointed out that last year the organization published the study “Atlas del Silencio”, in which he pointed out that 90 municipalities in Venezuela do not have the means to approach those localities. “This scenario generates greater concern because these people are not being informed about what is happening in the country. We have testimonies from some citizens, who are far from metropolitan areas of some entities, who are living totally disconnected from what is happening” , Contreras alerted. In this way, he continued, the population that does not have information increases and at the same time prevents them from making conscious decisions about what they can do in the future, for their benefit or that of their family. Saraí Coscojuela (c) . Agency