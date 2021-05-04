Experimental antibody treatment could “potently” neutralize coronavirus variants

Scientists have developed a experimental monoclonal antibody treatment what could neutralize in a “powerful” way the coronavirus in most of its variants, including the Brazilian, South African and British. The treatment has shown promising results in the laboratory, according to an article that it is still under review.

The antibody, called LY-CoV1404 or LY3853113, acts on the place of the virus where it has shown few signs of mutation. This implies that it can retain its effectiveness despite the fact that the SARS-CoV-2 change or mute, according to the report published this Monday in BioxRiv and which is still in peer review, that is, analyzed by other scientists to confirm its validity.

Researchers warn that there is a “desperate” need for new treatments that retain their effectiveness in the long term, since existing antibody therapies have so far shown little effectiveness against the new variants.

In the experiment, developed by the Ely Lilly Pharmaceuticals and AbCelera Genomics, managed to isolate cells from the blood of a donor. and identified an antibody that achieves block the link between the cell and the spike of the virus, the key to the one that allows SARS-Cov-2 to enter the human cell.

This antibody, called LY-CoV1404, showed high effectiveness against almost all known variants, such as the South African (B.1.351 (, the Brazilian (P.1), the British (B.1.1.7), the California (B.1.427 / B.1.429) and the New York (B.1.526) .

Studies show that the antibody interacts with amino acids that rarely mutate into the various variants, which can be effective in the long term even though the rest of the structure of the virus changes.