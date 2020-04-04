MIUI 11 is already here for many of the Xiaomi devices, which are ready to receive the latest version of the customization layer from the Chinese company, which, yet another year, greatly improves on its predecessor, and makes it more mature, light, and adapted to Google, oddly enough.

At the time, we already taught you how to update your Xiaomi to MIUI 11 and today I will tell you about my experience after 6 months with MIUI 11, which brings a good number of news focused on productivity that, without a doubt, you are going to like a lot, and more if you have been with Xiaomi for a few years and have been able to see the evolution of the layer.

MIUI 11: a more consistent design and that continues to approach Google

MIUI 11 is a fair renovation of MIUI 10, which modifies some aspects of the design to give it a better aesthetic and, theoretically, a better performance for the Xiaomi layer, which has been one of our preferred customization layers for a few years. Although the truth is that, With such a good MIUI 10, Xiaomi has had little room for improvement in a layer that, as we have told you, we really like.

Xiaomi managed to take a good step forward in terms of design with MIUI 10, and With such a firm commitment to approach Google, the company, at least in my view, has been fully successful. In MIUI 11 we do not see too many changes from the previous version of the layer, but it is true that the company has polished some aspects visually.

The first one we are going to talk about is the dark mode. Yes finally. Xiaomi has decided to implement dark mode on their devices, and activating it is very simple thanks to the options that the company has introduced for it. Although, if you prefer, you can program the on and off of it from the Settings application. This mode especially benefits the company’s terminals with AMOLED screen, which will save some battery by using off pixels to show the black color.

Furthermore, the company has decided smooth animations so that we have a better experience in the entire interface, and with this they have arrived small changes in the design language. This is now more uniform, making the native applications of the terminal follow the same style, in addition to the changes that have been made in some iconography such as the settings. Now, the look of the user interface, in general, is more minimalist and consistent than before, and that, personally, I think was a step that this layer of customization had to take a long time.

The Always On Display mode has also received its ration of news, since the company has made it more customizable even than before, and the same path takes the launcher, which has already received a update so we can resize the icons in an independent way.

Important news regarding operation

But MIUI 11 has not only changed some things at the design level, it has also added a few functionalities that allow us to enjoy more complete software. First of all I want to highlight the one that I consider the best implementation: the new document viewer.

Xiaomi has integrated in the file manager a document viewer, which will be able to open spreadsheets, presentations or text files, as well as make some basic edits in them. And in the middle of 2020, it seems essential to us, natively, to be able to see these documents without having to resort to external applications. Also, now the application itself will classify the files in different tabs depending on their extension.

In addition to this, the Chinese company has wanted to pamper all those people who use our smartphone to cast content on a Smart TV or Chromecast, and it has provided the personalization layer with a section in which we can configure the emission mode we want to perform, giving us three different options:

Minimize window: minimize the window that is being emitted so that we can use the smartphone normally.

Broadcast with the screen off: broadcast with the mobile phone at rest to reduce energy consumption.

Hide private items: Do not show floating notifications, calls and other private items on external monitors.

Many system settings have also been simplified, such as the notifications of the applications or the individual management of the applications, which now they are displayed in a more intuitive, visual and simple way. Something that, in short, makes it easier for users to configure some aspects of the device.

General experience with MIUI 11

This personalization layers is something that depends a lot on your tastes, and if what you want is a version of Android that is as pure as possible, it is very likely that MIUI will not please you. However, if you are open to certain changes, the experience thing can change, a lot, since Xiaomi vitamin Android with many features that complete the experience that we have with any device.

If we start talking about the launcher, Xiaomi gives us the option to use an app drawer, as in Pure Android, or we can have all the applications arranged on the screen, no app box, and it also allows you to customize the size of the icons, the columns and rows of the launcher, or even sort the icons automatically. And these launcher improvements are somewhat remarkable with MIUI 11.

On the other hand, we have a series of additions in terms of software that make it very easy to use the mobile phone, and that on many occasions save us from having to install third-party applications on it, such as QR code reader integrated in the camera, or the possibility that we have of duplicate and protect applications that we have installed on the device, among other things that have been in the cape for years, such as the floating ball that helps to use the mobile with one hand.

The MIUI experience is very good once you get used to using the cape, and after a slight learning curve, it is not a problem, quite the opposite, since in my opinion it’s one of the top three layers of customization that you can find right now on Android.

MIUI 11 is a round layer, one of the best we can find on Android, without a doubt

Xiaomi’s gesture system, along with that of OnePlus, are in my view the best I have tried on Android, since they are carried out in a way intuitive, responsive and fluent, which makes them give us a very good feeling when doing them, and more if we do it in a terminal with a screen of more than 60Hz.

The overall experience with MIUI 11 has been good, and a lot, since does not give errors in any situation of daily use, regardless of whether we try this on a current mobile or a couple of years ago, such as the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S and the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, which are the terminals on which I have been able to test the layer.

From my point of view, MIUI 11 is not an impediment to buy a Xiaomi smartphone, On the contrary, it is one of its strengths, and it has spent a few years leaving behind the ballast of being a layer of heavy and intrusive personalization, becoming one of the great references in the Android world in terms of software.

Follow Andro4all