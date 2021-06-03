Experience a revolution in gaming sound with the new Turtle Beach Recon 500 gaming headset, now available

Unsurpassed style, revolutionary sound, unmatched comfort, cross-platform compatibility, and an attractive retail price of $ 79.95 make the Recon 500 the best choice for gamers on any platform.

Leading gaming headphone and audio accessory brand Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) today announced that the Recon 500, its innovative new addition to the massively popular Recon line of gaming headsets, are now available at participating retailers throughout North America and Asia. The Recon 500 will be available at participating retailers across Europe on June 18, 2021. Recon 500 Introducing the first-of-its-kind dual 60mm Eclipse ™ drivers for the first time, creating a large acoustic environment using dedicated woofers and tweeters in each ear cup. Coupled with Turtle Beach’s AccuTune ™ composite wood injection technology, the revolutionary loudspeakers of the Recon 500 provide unprecedented sound quality at all frequencies.

Turtle Beach Recon 500 in Arctic Camo. Powerful, first-of-their-kind 60mm Eclipse Dual Drivers produce a massive soundstage through dedicated woofers and tweeters in each earcup. Combined with Turtle Beach's AccuTune wood composite-injection technology, the Recon 500's groundbreaking speakers deliver unprecedented sound quality at every frequency. Available now for $ 79.95 at participating retailers nationwide and at www.turtlebeach.com.

The Recon 500 they also feature Turtle Beach’s TruSpeak ™ noise-canceling microphone, while memory foam ear cushions, goggle-aware ProSpecs ™ technology, and lightweight construction provide extraordinary comfort. The headset comes with a standard 3.5mm audio interface for cross-platform connectivity with Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch ™, PC, and compatible mobile devices. With this level of acoustic performance, comfort, and build quality for a retail price of $ 79.95, the Recon 500 they are the best choice for gamers. GameSkinny rated the Recon 500 “The dual drivers in the headphones provide an immense amount of acoustic detail for a price of $ 80, and the form factor is excellent.” Available in black and arctic camo, fans can now level up the sound of their game by visiting participating dealers or turtlebeach.com to purchase some. Recon 500 today.

“Our proprietary dual Eclipse drivers once again deliver industry leading sound performance, making the Recon 500 one of the best-sounding headphones gamers can buy, “said Juergen Stark, President and CEO of Turtle Beach Corporation. Recon 500 they set a new standard for what gamers can expect from a $ 80 headset, and make it an excellent choice for gamers looking to elevate their gaming sound experience. “

Players will experience a revolution in gaming sound with the Recon 500. Turtle Beach’s all-new, proprietary dual 60mm Eclipse drivers separate high and low frequencies for ultra-detailed gaming sound in a large acoustic environment. Each earphone of the Recon 500 It is precision engineered and injected with AccuTune Composite Wood, enhancing acoustics and achieving a realistic sound image. The removable TruSpeak noise-canceling microphone provides reliable, clear, professional-level communication with teammates and fellow gamers, and the headset’s built-in microphone mute and volume controls are close at hand when needed.

For added comfort, the powerful transducers of the Recon 500 They are padded with soft memory foam and wrapped in highly breathable sports fabric, allowing players to stay cool in the heat of battle. The adjustable metal-reinforced headband is built to last while being lightweight and flexible. For gamers who wear glasses, Turtle Beach’s patented ProSpecs ™ design takes glasses into account for additional comfort.

