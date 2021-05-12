Experian Announces New Commitment to a Flexible Work Culture

Employees are offered more options to establish their own work environment. Investments in technology and collaboration will allow people to work anywhere.

Experian, the global information services company, today announced a new global approach to work. The goal is to build on what we learned from the Covid-19 lockdown experience and create a work environment that suits everyone’s situation.

Experian is committed to promoting more individual choice by creating a new hybrid model, in which employees will be encouraged to “work their way.” During lockdown, Experian moved its global operations to remote work with very limited alteration.

Most employees will be offered more flexibility, with most moving to a hybrid model, some working completely remotely, and some in the office.

Experian, which operates in 45 countries around the world, believes this will continue to boost productivity and improve work-life balance options for its global base of 17,800 employees.

What the Covid-19 crisis has reminded us, above all else, is that we are all people who live very different lives. That led Experian to choose to offer a flexible work culture, giving employees the option of working remotely, in the office, or through a combination of the two, if they prefer.

Jacky Simmonds, Director of Personnel at Experian, said:

“We are embracing connectivity technology more than ever, investing in the right digital tools to ensure our people can work productively from anywhere.

“When you’re working in a global business like ours, it’s great to have more face-to-face time with colleagues from around the world – technology can give us that, but it took a pandemic for us to really embrace it. A lot of us are too. eager to meet in person regularly and stay in touch with colleagues beyond virtuality.

“Our ultimate goal is to ensure that our people can have more balance in their lives while preserving our highly dynamic culture and maintaining our purpose as an organization. We all look forward to this exciting new chapter in the Experian story.”

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. In life’s great moments, from buying a home or car, to sending a child to college, or growing a business by connecting with new clients, we empower consumers and our clients to manage your data with confidence.

We help people take control of finances and access financial services, help businesses make smarter decisions and prosper, lenders lend more responsibly, and organizations prevent identity fraud and the crime.

We have 17,800 people operating in 45 countries and every day we invest in new technology, talented people and innovation to help all of our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are part of the FTSE 100 index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content center on our world news blog for the latest group news and information.

