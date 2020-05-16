Ricardo Peláez was hired – as Guadalajara’s sports director – because of the club’s poor results, which kept him away from the Liguilla for two and a half years. With the portfolio open and as head of the new rojiblanco project, the former striker hired seven footballers -including Víctor Guzmán-, an approximate cost of 50 million dollars.

With so much money injected to strengthen the team of coach Luis Fernando Tena, it was speculated that the basic forces of the Sacred Flock would go into the background, when in reality it remained the counterweight to balance the Chivas.

Marcelo Michel Leaño, soccer director and head of the Atletico team, said that Guadalajara has maintained the philosophy of generating the best Mexican prospects in Liga MX, a perfect balance for a team that added important pieces.

“We are a very consistent team. If you look at the starting ’11’, six or seven players are of basic strength. We have a commitment to prepare talents to consolidate in the First Division and not just to increase the debuts quota” he said in an interview.

Michel Leaño highlighted the leading role that Fernando Beltrán and Gilberto Sepúlveda have had, as stars of the Flock in Clausura 2020, in addition to having other youth players such as Antonio Rodríguez and José Juan Macías, who left Verde Valle to mature and returned with their brains and ability to be holders.

“Our approach is for the debuting players to consolidate, for that we have to prepare them much better, because the challenges we are facing today are greater than before,” explained the director of soccer at the club.

Despite having one of the most solid schools in national soccer, with dozens of applicants to fulfill the dream of playing in the First Division, Guadalajara wants to extend its field and is undergoing a transformation within its strategy to find talent anywhere .

“We are in a process of renewal in our scouting, because we want to have the best Mexicans in all cities. Chivas is and will continue to be the team that most players want to aspire to, because there is a logic, having pure tricolor, they know that here they have a greater chance of consecrating themselves, “he concluded.





Data

Chivas has debuted 15 players in the last five years, of which five are in the first team.

The Flock spent $ 48 million in the latest transfer market, signing seven footballers.

8 goals, of the 13 that Guadalajara has scored in the Clausura 2020, have been from youth squads.

Relevant youth squads

Name … Years … Debut

F. Beltrán … 22 … 2017

G. Sepúlveda … 21 … 2019

J. J. Macías … 20 … 2017

J. López … 25 … 2013

A. Rodríguez … 27 … 2013

J. Sánchez … 30 … 2010

M. Ponce … 31 … 2010

R. Gudiño … 24 … 2018

A. Zendejas … 22 … 2016

