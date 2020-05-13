Three ex-advisers who were expelled from Cruzeiro after an internal investigation that verified receipt of money while exercising the position, something prohibited by the club’s statute, obtained in court the right to vote in the elections of May 21, when the president will be chosen Raposa and the new members of the board of directors of the Deliberative Council.

A request for urgent relief, which was denied by the 29th Civil Court of Belo Horizonte, to cancel the expulsion, was reviewed and the three expelled councilors will be able to participate in the election in the celestial club.

The legal victory was obtained by the counselors Luiz Cláudio Rocha (Xedinho), Roberto de Freitas Rocha and Carlos Alberto Monteiro, after the order of the judge Luiz Carlos Gomes da Mata.

The court order is already known to the director of the Cruzeiro elections, chaired by Gilvan de Pinho Tavares. If the club does not comply with the decision, it may result in daily fines, ranging from R $ 10,000.00 to R $ 300,000.00.

Three counselors obtained in court the right to be able to vote in the May 21 election – (Press Release / Cruzeiro)

The expulsion of the three directors, issued at the end of April by the club’s chairman and interim club José Dalai Rocha, was based on the prohibition on directors to receive money from the club in service while they are in office.

The trio had contracts with Raposa and were contracted by Wagner Pires de Sá during his tenure. Luiz Cláudio Rocha, Xedinho, even had a contract with Cruzeiro in the amount of R $ 240 thousand. He is being investigated by the Civil Police for involvement in irregular payments of a shed used by the organized crowd Mafia Blue, in front of Cruzeiro’s administrative headquarters, in the Barro Preto neighborhood.

Carlos Alberto Monteiro consulted the club with his company, CDF Assessoria e Consultoria, while Roberto Márcio de Freitas Rocha met demands directly linked to ex-president Wagner Pires de Sá.

