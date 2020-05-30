The passenger of a flight that made the Madrid-Lanzarote route has been issued after skipping his isolation because he was the direct contact of a family member who died of Covid-19, without knowing the results of his PCR.

The individual, on whom a sanctioning file for taking the flight knowing that he did not have the results of his PCR by Covid, he got on the plane to Lanzarote after attending his mother’s funeral, who died of coronavirus, for which the analysis had been done but was awaiting the results.

That’s how it went Public Health of Castilla y León who reported that there was a person who had taken a flight that made the Madrid-Lanzarote route, and had been in direct contact with a deceased, alerting that the PCR of that man was positive for Covid-19, information that was communicated to Canary Islands during the flight, as reported by EP sources of the Ministry of Health.

This caused the action protocol for such a case to be quickly activated, so that when the plane landed the police were waiting for the man at the door. This person should now be isolated just like the 14 people around him.

These 14 people who have been forced to isolate themselves will undergo the PCR test at 14 days if they previously have no symptoms; while the plane in which this person has traveled, who has tested positive for coronavirus, must be disinfected according to the protocols established for it.

Coordination

The Ministry of Health urges citizens to be responsible because although there is a “greased” coordination to detect situations like this, they do not affect the responsibility of citizens to isolate themselves if they have been in direct contact with a case of coronavirus.

As reported by La voz de Lanzarote, the Civil Guard has deployed a device this Friday at the Lanzarote airport after receiving information that said passenger was flying to the island. The man appears to be a resident of the island but had traveled to the peninsula to attend his mother’s funeral in Ciudad Real.

The newspaper adds that being on the peninsula when he underwent the coronavirus tests -for having been in contact with a possible source of contagion-, and the results were positive, but health sources specify that he was unaware when he got on the plane. For their part, from the Civil Guard they have pointed out that they would have been told that they should be totally isolated and that did not comply with this measure when taking the plane without waiting for the test result, so they have opened proceedings against him.

All passengers in quarantine

In addition to the Civil Guard, personnel from the Canary Health Service, the Security and Emergency Consortium and the Red Cross, both to isolate the affected person and their companions and to inform other passengers. In total, about 140 people were flying on this plane from Madrid.

As reported by the management of Lanzarote Health Services, all passengers must now save forty, without leaving their homes for 14 days. In addition, it is planned to perform PCR tests within seven days, which is the time it could take for the disease to develop if there had been any contagion.

Vehicles of the Red Cross, Emerlan and Civil Protection are being used to transport passengers who have arrived in Lanzarote this Friday on a flight from Madrid, in which a patient with Covid-19 was traveling. Further, a second passenger had a temperature of 38 degrees and he has been transferred by ambulance to his home, to remain in isolation until the tests are carried out.

According to La voz de Lanzarote, from the Security and Emergencies Consortium, all passengers have been offered to stay in one of the hotels that had been made available to the Cabildo during this health emergency, specifically the Lanzarote Palm, located in Puerto from Carmen.