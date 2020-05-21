Something has already been made clear amid the uncertainty surrounding the NBA: the players believe they will play some games this season.

But the obvious questions about how? where? and when? still unanswered.

Testing, essential to the new normal in the coronavirus era, is an important component of any NBA plan to return to play. Doing it on the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida makes sense because of its sheer size, multiple courts, and ties to ESPN, its broadcast partner.

And the sooner the games restart, the sooner you can decide when the next campaign can start.

People familiar with the details of the talks told The Associated Press this week that they have urged the players to prepare mentally and physically to return to the training facility, something that could begin in a few weeks.

It may not be a unanimously approved motion, but after two and a half months of suspension due to the pandemic, the NBA finally seems to be on the verge of returning.

“I have faith in (commissioner) Adam Silver, the NBA and the teams, they are not going to have us back if there is any doubt that we could get sick,” Los Angeles Lakers pivot Jared Dudley said this week. “And that’s where the testing comes in, being healthy and doing everything I think they will do to make us safe.”

Mention any kind of scenario about playing again and surely someone has heard it. Returning with all 30 teams and restarting the regular season is an option. He also plans to do it with 20 teams and have a kind of extended postseason. Another option would be a reduced playoffs.

Silver, who has had to face several crises from the cracking of the relationship with China in the preseason to the deaths of former commissioner David Stern and former player Kobe Bryant in January and now the pandemic that will surely financially hit the league in the coming years. years, you are listening to various ideas.

“The guideline that the league has received from the teams is that all the rules do not apply at this time due to the situation we are in, the country is in,” Silver said last month. “If there is an opportunity to play again, even if it is in a different way than we have historically done, we should do it.”

The agenda indicates that these decisions will be made soon, this after Silver told the players two weeks ago that he wanted to come up with a plan to return to play in “two or three weeks.” The discussion is still open.

