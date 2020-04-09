Knowing the opinion of former players in the world of tennis is well worth taking into account. Paolo Bertolucci’s words encourage reflection on current hot issues and are conducive to generating debate among all fans. This ex-Italian player who became champion in tournaments such as Hamburg or Barcelona, ​​reaching 12th place in the ATP ranking in 1973 and being Davis Cup champion in 1976, has given an extensive interview collected by Ubitennis in which he reflects on the threat of the coronavirus on world tennis, the potential of Jannik Sinner and how this can affect Roger Federer.

-Wimbledon cancellation: “The right decision has been made, if the epidemic continues in this way and no conclusive solution is found, tennis will suffer a lot. The fact that the circuit requires permanent trips from one place to another is a big problem and I find it difficult to choose to play behind closed doors. I think there is a high probability that it will not be played throughout the year, and it certainly seems unrealistic to think that the US tour will be played on hard court. It seems to me much more feasible than activity resumes on the Asian tour, “said a forceful Bertolucci in his assertions and that he does not avoid other issues.

-Tsitsipas and Thiem’s ​​options to assault the elite: “I really like Shapovalov and Aliassime, but I think the main strengths for the future are Thiem and Tsitsipas. The Greek can win titles on any surface and Dominic has been accumulating experience and progressing continuously for years. They are all very talented, but the really important thing is to check if they will have the ability to be consistent over time. Injuries can also mark a tennis career, “said a man who wanted to refer in a special way to his compatriots: Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini.

-Future of Italian tennis: “Berrettini has done well this break because he has to fully recover from his physical problems. He has many points to defend and I doubt he can repeat last year’s results, but he is a great tennis player. It is evident that he has not reached the top- 10 by chance, “he mused before referring to Bolzano’s large rough diamond. “Jannik is impressive. I have never seen an Italian tennis player reach that level so young and what is better, he has a huge margin for improvement in many things,” he said before listing them. “Physically he must mature a lot, he must increase the percentage of first serves, be more aggressive and work the game on the net. I think this break will help him see a lot of tennis and improve tactically,” argued the Italian before pointing out to his country as a candidate for glory in the Davis Cup. “There are very few countries that can boast of having such good players. Also, Bolelli’s doubles with Fognini can give us the definitive leap in quality. If everyone is fit, we will be favorites.”

-Federer Outlook for 2021: “I have no doubts that Roger will continue playing next year, but we will have to see at what level he does it. When you are 32 years old, each season more is a heavy burden and approaching 40 is hardly compatible with winning big tournaments. This hiatus is going to reduce the gap between young people and Big3, because even if they are great champions they will pay for the months of inactivity, and at some point they will have to be overcome, “said Paolo Bertolucci.

