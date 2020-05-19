Smartenvironment.com /

The HEAT Awards announced its new delivery date in Punta Cana. Businessmen anticipate that it will be the last line to reactivate The Dominican Republic begins this Wednesday the gradual reactivation of economic activities, maintaining the necessary policies to continue the fight against COVID-19, pandemic who, until last Sunday, had claimed the lives of 434 people in this Caribbean country.

In this first stage, President Danilo Medina said that they will still not be able to open spaces for entertainment or recreation, such as cinemas, theaters, gyms, artistic, sports and cultural events. As well as marches, rallies and caravans, shopping malls, games of chance and the hotel sector, among others.

Meanwhile, the first artistic productions are beginning to be announced. The producers of the fifth edition of the HEAT Awards reported that the new date for the award ceremony will be next November 12, 2020, on the beach of the exclusive Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana.

Some art entrepreneurs foresee that the world of live entertainment is the last line of the economy that is going to restart after the pandemic. This opinion makes sense.

“Without question, the entertainment industry is one of the most affected. Due to its nature, it is developed with large groups of people and is the least wanted at the moment. We must be aware that we will have to be in the last stages to open, our recovery will take time. We have to adapt to new ways of doing our work, which already implies more creativity in all areas, “said renowned producer Alberto Zayas .

In that sense, he said he has been looking for ways to help his guild, that group behind a great event or party. “It is because of them that we carry out projects such as RESISTIRÉ Dominican Republic, which thanks to donations directly impacts musicians and entertainment technicians, and through them, their families. We are already orchestrating other initiatives.

Although the authorities, through their corresponding agencies, are helping, more is needed, we must unite, “added Zayas.

On his side, veteran concert producer Amable Valenzuela understood that since tourism begins to reopen, that airlines start operating all over the world, and that winter fall baseball starts in October, that would be the justification to start artistic activities.

The most important thing, according to the president of the company Valenzuela productions, is that the producers are prepared with “different things” for when that time comes.

He embraced the idea that the industry be restarted with concerts on the beaches and popular festivals in the towns. “It is what would least affect the Coronavirus; for this we need to have help from the local authorities and from the sponsors that support these initiatives, a more appropriate way to retake the world of entertainment in the Dominican Republic, “he added.

Also, the artistic businessman Luis Medrano believes that the live concerts will undergo significant changes, after the coronavirus passes, which include rooms with less public and shows that can be performed outdoors and that people enjoy from cars.

“A new stage is coming to attend mass concerts and it will be from the cars,” he said. According to his reflections, the capacity will receive fewer people and those that are outdoors will have priority.

However, it also understands that concerts may be held in theaters and closed or indoor halls, but that these will require another organization and a disciplined audience to abide by the security measures.

At future events, Medrano raises the need for disinfecting tunnels, temperature gauges, specialized security personnel “and a complex, but effective access and exit system.” He also argues that the time has come to review high orchestra and solo rates, mounting and supplier costs, and tax payments so that people return to events without breaking a high budget.

Luis Medrano. Friendly Valenzuela. Alberto Zayas. Stay informed Receive daily updates in your email

of the most important news today.

Subscribe

ORIGINAL LINK: The Caribbean

Smartenvironment.com