15 minutes. With screams, banners and masks, hundreds of people began to gather this Saturday in the capital of the United States (USA), Washington D.C., which is expected to be the most massive demonstration of those held in recent days against racism.

“The black community has always suffered in this country, for 400 years with slavery. My generation is the one that has to drive change. Today’s gonna be a good day. I have hope, I hope people listen” So said African-American Simone Smith, 21.

The young woman carried a banner with the slogan “Black Lives Matter” and the phrase “I can’t breathe”. These were the last words that African-American George Floyd spoke before being killed by a white police officer on May 25.

Floyd lay dying for nine minutes as an officer pressed his knee against his neck. The scene was videotaped and sparked outrage across the US and the rest of the world.

At 12:00 local time (16:00 GMT) protests began in front of the White House, surrounded by a high black fence on which the activists placed colored signs. They read slogans such as “remove funds from the Police” or “stop criminalizing protests.”

At the same time, another group of people gathered around the Lincoln Memorial, where in 1963 the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I have a dream” speech.

So the so-called Washington March brought together some 250,000 people, 70% or 80% of whom were African-American, according to the National Archives and Records Administration.

This time, the protesters they hope to take thousands of people to the streets in what is expected to be “one of the largest demonstrations the city has seen.” This was said Thursday by Washington Municipal Police Chief Peter Newsham at a press conference.

Thousands will come out

Newsham estimated that less than the million people who participated in 2017 in the Women’s March will attend. For his part, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy on Friday told reporters that his estimates are between 100,000 and 200,000 protesters.

No organization is leading the protests, which will take place in different parts of Washington. At 2:00 p.m., the Freedom Fighters group called a demonstration around Congress. Meanwhile, the organization Against Racism plans to meet at 16:00 in front of the White House.

Several churches and theaters have opened their doors to protesters who need to use the bathroom, rest, eat something or charge their phones. Among the establishments participating in this initiative are the club “9:30”, where concerts are organized; and the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church.

From 6:00 a.m. to midnight, traffic will remain cut off in much of central Washington. The shops are boarded up with wood paneling.

The protests, now reaching their twelfth day, have reached 650 cities in all 50 states of the country.