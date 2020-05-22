The equestrian authorities of the country await with caution but hope that the track of the V Centenario Racecourse will once again be the scene of competitions in the month of June, as Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced ordered in Puerto Rico with the proviso that there will be no public in the stands.

There is consensus among the National Equestrian Commission, the racetrack administration and the National Federation of Owners of Race Horses that they run again, although behind closed doors.

The move has already been taken at major exciting sports facilities in the United States, including Santa Anita, Gulfstream Park, Belmont Park, Will Roger Down, Tampa Bay Down and Schurchill Downs.

In the next few days the action will also return to the Camarero racecourse, on the Isla del Encanto, and everything seems to indicate that the same will also happen at the Golden Gate Fields, in San Francisco, California.

This Thursday the horse riding became the first professional sports event to resume activities in Chile.

“We are trying to get the competent authorities to allow us to open the racetrack in phase two of the de-escalation process of the preventive measures taken by the Government to stop the advance of the coronavirus,” said Manfred Codik, president of the Equestrian Commission of the Dominican Republic .

Phase two is scheduled to start on June 3. After two months of being canceled due to the restrictions ordered by the government to avoid contagion of the coronavirus, in Chile the races were resumed, with a program of 15 races.

The Sporting Club de Viña del Mar, a spa located about 120 kilometers west of Santiago, was the first to resume horse racing, but with strict security measures, without allowing the public to enter the racecourse and betting only online , because all physical betting shops remain closed.

“That is precisely what we would do in the Dominican Republic, when they authorize us to open the V Centenario racecourse,” added Manfred Codik.

He added that in the V Centennial, the different entities have been working in a coordinated way, such as the Horse Riding Commission, the administration of the racecourse, the National Federation of Owners of Racing Horses, among others.

“During the Covid 19 pandemic, we have been helping the stable boys with free food and also contributing with a subsidy for food supplies for the horses, always observing the corresponding sanitary measures and to this day at the racecourse there is no it has detected no case of coronavirus, ”he said.

He explained that the more than 400 horse races that are in the V Centenario have kept training to be ready when the time comes to restart the races.

