Expectation grows for Covid-19 vaccine for adolescents; Moderna announces 96% effectiveness

Photo: JACK GUEZ / AFP / Getty Images

The vaccine against covid-19 from Modern has shown an effectiveness of 96% in trials carried out with children and adolescents from 12 to 17 yearsthe US company announced on Thursday.

According to Moderna, the vaccine was generally well tolerated and has not raised any serious safety concerns so far, with side effects similar to those seen in adults, including headaches, fatigue or chills.

The data are based on an initial study with more than 3,000 participants in the United States who received at least one dose of the vaccine

So far, Moderna’s vaccine is licensed for people over 18 years of age, while Pfizer and BioNTech’s, based on similar technology, is used from age 16 and is expected to be approved imminently in the United States for older children over 12 years old.

Pfizer announced this week that it also plans to request emergency authorization for its vaccine for children ages 2 to 11 in September and for children 6 months to 2 years in November.

Moderna, meanwhile, has not given deadlines, but also has a study of phase 2 in children between 6 months and 11 years old.

The biotechnology firm also announced that it plans to request throughout this month the full approval of its vaccine in the United States, which until now is used under an emergency authorization, which would allow it to start selling it directly and not only to through the Government.

Moderna, which today released its quarterly results, entered between January and March 1.7 billion dollars thanks to the sales of its vaccine against covid-19, which allowed it to close the first quarter of the year with a profit of 1,200 million dollars, the first net profit in its history.

On Wednesday, the company announced that the booster dose it is testing to deal with coronavirus variants of South Africa and Brazil has given promising results, since it increases the presence of antibodies that neutralize these mutant viruses.

In addition, he said that a booster dose of another vaccine that he has developed, and that he calls mRNA-1273,351, generated an immune response even better than that of his current vaccine against the South African variant.

During the presentation of results, the CEO of Moderna, Stéphane Bancel, predicted this Thursday that new variants of the virus will continue to emerge in the coming months as winter arrives in the southern hemisphere.

“We believe that the booster injections will be necessary because we think that the virus is not going to disappear”Bancel noted.

