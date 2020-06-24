A pronouncement from the head of the Civil and Commercial Court of the 2nd Reconquista Nomination, Fabián Lorenzini, is expected for the next few hours, in relation to the request for judicial intervention of the company presented by the General Inspection of Legal Persons of Santa Fe.

In the presentation made by the Santa Fe government, there were criticisms of the judge’s decision last Friday to replace the board of the agro-export company: « The resolution is a set of contradictions, confuses legal concepts and contains unfounded assessments, » they said.

On the other hand, they denounced that the directors of the company “demonstrated ineptitude, they are suspected of illicit and since the beginning of the year they have been carrying out patrimony emptying maneuvers. That is why we ask for judicial intervention that guarantees transparency. ” To all this, Máximo Padoan, director of Vicentin, said in statements to Infobae: « Perotti’s plan is much worse than Alberto Fernández’s DNU. »

After Judge Lorenzini decided last Friday to reinstate the Vicentin executives in their duties and give the company auditors appointed by the national government as supervisors, yesterday He invited Yanina Boschi, Pedro Vicentin, Alberto Macua and Roberto Gazze, as members of the company’s board, to present a sworn bond with justification of solvency within 48 hours.

Also, in the last hours Two creditors from Vicentin appeared, who sold grain to the company, to declare the Decree of Necessity and Urgency 522/2020 unconstitutional, which was implemented two weeks ago by the national government to intervene the company installed in the north from Santa Fe.

According to the Agrofy News portal, the presentation was made by the study of lawyers Hernán A. Martínez and Hernán J. Martínez, who represent two creditors who sold grain to Vicentin, with debts of $ 28 million and $ 46 million, respectively.

In turn, the members of the Federation of Workers of the Oilseed Industrial Complex, Cotton Ginners and Related Workers of the Argentine Republic (Ftciodyara), and of the Oil Workers Union of San Lorenzo, San Javier and General Obligado, they raised a request to the Judge for the request for judicial intervention presented by the Santa Fe government to be granted.

In the document presented by the unions, they warned that the managers replaced by the judge « have led the company to this very serious situation that endangers the labor continuity of our represented parties, and that they have organized and built the corporate network to hide the conformation of the economic group ”.

Beyond the judicial situation, Today, the members of the Santa Fe Liaison Table will hold a meeting with the Governor, Omar Perotti and his Minister of Production, Daniel Costamagna from 13:00. The meeting will be held by videoconference and during it the representatives of the production will ask Perotti for explanations about the reasons that led him to request the judicial intervention of Vicentin.

In a paper that circulated yesterday, the company Vicentin acknowledged that the current debt with the Banco de la Nación Argentina reaches USD 290 million, “but it is not a one-off loan but a line of credit, which has accompanied the growth of the company. It is the only bank that was given guarantees that no other bank has, among them, a transfer of collections for which Banco Nación is receiving funds ”, they explained from the company.

And they added: “We are a company indebted in dollars that was not only affected by the devaluations of our peso, but by the interests and commissions of the different refinancing. Banco Nación represents 25% of Vicentin’s bank debt, but more than 60% of the foreign exchange settlements went through its accounts, charging significant commissions. The line increase decisions were backed by growth, just like in any of the private or multilateral creditors (CFI, FMO, Rabobank, etc) ”.

At the same time, They said that the complaint filed in Justice against the previous Bank authorities, “are totally unfounded, since the lines are renewed annually and have an extension of up to 15 months. Vicentin’s line of USD 300 million was approved in April 2018, representing $ 6 billion at a price of $ 20 per dollar. At that time it fit perfectly into the BCRA regulations and was absolutely logical with Vicentin’s activity (USD 3.5 billion in annual sales). After the devaluation of August / 18 the amount in pesos doubled and in August / 19 it reached $ 18,500 million. ”

“Due to the same circumstances, for April / July 2019 the line exceeded the regulations of the Central Bank by USD 30 million and the Bank line could not renew it without taking measures. Meanwhile, the loans matured and were renewed with the collection funds that passed through the Bank. If he had not done so, the insolvency situation would have been anticipated. Banco Nación consulted the Central Bank about possible measures to achieve the framework without cancellation given the situation of the harvest. Export Credit Insurance was offered, a mortgage guarantee on the Ricardone Plant. Banco Nación met with COFACE authorities and valuations of the Ricardone and Ethanol plants in Avellaneda were carried out, ”they said.

They also clarified: “If the different boards of the company in recent years should regret it, they have invested so much with dollar debt, but it was the only way we found to grow the complex. The losses of 2018/19, the runs for different reasons (devaluations, deposit withdrawals, rumors of change of withholdings, etc.) prevented us from closing the debt renegotiation that we had already started with certain international and local banks. Banco Nación had been offered a new mortgage guarantee package and conversations had been started with international banks to postpone maturities, also adding mortgage guarantees on other assets. ”

The defense of the company II

Regarding the allegations of alleged triangulations and the flight of dollars from the company, from Vicentin they maintain that it is “an unjustified account and explained by the sector in different forums to exhaustion. Vicentin operates in a market in competition with multinational companies, which not only operate in the country, but have structures in practically every country in the world. In this context the derogatory denominated how ´triangulations´ are normal and current ”.

« It is common for an Argentine multinational to sell to a foreign multinational, located in any country where the merchandise is placed or in the European Union (large center for the commercialization of cereals and oilseeds). That is not bad since the foreign multinational assumes costs and risks, which the Argentine multinational is not willing or able to assume for different reasons. For this, the different countries and the World Trade Organization created Transfer Pricing rules, aimed at supervising operations between related parties, so that taxes are not paid in countries that have more convenient fiscal rules, « they clarified.

Vicentin is not a multinational, but it competes in that market and has tried to internationalize with very specific cases, with branches in Uruguay, Paraguay and Spain. « None of these companies was created to evade taxes or leak foreign currency and their books and accounts are open to any explanation that Justice requires”, They pointed out.