Expect the unexpected in Loki according to the latest trailer in the series

Disney has launched a new promo for social networks to prime the premiere of the series “Loki” in a matter of 8 days on the Disney + streaming platform. This preview of just over ten seconds shows Loki at different times in the series, with his different outfits, while the message is shown: “Deception is unpredictable.”

Loki will follow an alternate version of the character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), seen in “Avengers: Endgame.” After stealing the Tesseract from the 2012 versions of the Avengers, Loki used it to escape captivity. As for the “real” Loki, whom viewers have followed since his debut in Thor, he was killed by Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Detained by the Temporal Variation Agency, Loki will become one more agent of this organization that watches over the “sacred timeline”. In the seie we will see Loki “as he leaps through the history of mankind as an unlikely influence on historical events.”

Promo in original version

Promo for Spain

This will be the third Marvel Studios series scheduled for Disney +. After “Loki”, the studio is developing “What If…?” ,, “Ms. Marvel “,” Hawkeye “,” Moon Knight “,” She-Hulk “,” Armor Wars “,” Ironheart “or” Secret Invasion “.

“Loki” stars Tom Hddleston who returns as Loki; Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, a vital member of the TVA; Gugu Mbatha-Rawas as Judge Renslayer and Wunmi Mosaku as Huntress B-15. The series premieres June 9 on Disney +.