1. Brazil has recorded 165 deaths from covid-19 in the last 24 hours; total deaths is 2,906

Second new balance sheet Ministry of Health, the country registered 165 new deaths caused by the new coronavirus and 2,678 new cases illnesses in the last 24 hours. As a result, the number of deaths of people infected with the new coronavirus reached 2,906, with a total of 45,757 confirmed cases. The lethality rate is 6.4%.

2. Senate extends R $ 600 assistance to teenage mother and double to single father

The text makes it clear that intermittent professionals will also be included, depending on their income

The Senate approved the bill that extends R $ 600 emergency aid to other groups, such as teenage mothers, for example. The project determines that single heads of family, regardless of gender, will be entitled to two quotas (R $ 1,200) benefit per month. Therefore, it clarifies that the aid will be valid for mothers and also “solo” fathers. The proposal now depends on the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro to take effect and change the payment rules.

3. Minister of Health chooses new secretary and continues to study the new coronavirus

Six days after being chosen to take command of the Ministry of Health, Nelson Teich said that he is still studying the situation of the new coronavirus and that he needs more information to act. Specifically, he announced nothing but the name of his new “right-hand man”, the executive secretary of the ministry, general Eduardo Pazuello, which is actually a personal choice of President Jair Bolsonaro.

4. Without Guedes, government plans to invest more in infrastructure after crisis

The government articulates an action plan economic recovery for the post-crisis moment of the new coronavirus. The idea is to expand investments in infrastructure to stimulate the generation of jobs and income in the short term and to increase the country’s productivity and growth capacity in the long term by attacking existing bottlenecks.

5. Bolsonaro sends message in a tone of pacification to the president of the Supreme Court

President Jair Bolsonaro is seeking pacification with the Federal Supreme Court. Shortly after the opening of an investigation to investigate responsibility for organizing and carrying out acts calling for military intervention and closing the Congress last Sunday, Bolsonaro sent a message against the Congressional closing agenda to the President of the Court, José Antonio Dias Toffoli.

6. Quarantine can be maintained amid the economic opening promised by Doria

Governor João Doria (PSDB) at a press conference at Palácio dos Bandeirantes

In a press conference convened this Wednesday, 22, to announce measures for the economic opening of the State of São Paulo, Governor João Doria (PSDB) stated that the quarantine in force in the State to delay the spread of the coronavirus could be extended to after 10 of May. The São Paulo Plan will be a project to open some sectors of the economy in some regions of the city, but which will only have details made on May 8.

7. After talking about China, deputy assesses request for impeachment of Ernesto Araújo

Federal deputy Fausto Pinato (PP-SP), who chairs the Brazil-China parliamentary front in the Chamber, threatens to file a request for impeachment Chancellor Ernesto Araújo because of criticism of the Asian country. The reason was the text entitled “The Comunavirus“, published by the chancellor on Tuesday evening, the 21st, in his personal blog, Metapolítica 17.

8. At least 25,000 unrecorded deaths: the true number of coronavirus victims

Revision of data in 11 countries revealed the death of at least 25,000 more people than the total indicated in the official reports of the death count by covid-19 in the last month. Officially, about 165,000 people died of the coronavirus worldwide as of Tuesday.

9. Doctor who led creation of vaccine against covid-19 in the USA is fired

American doctor Rick Bright said he was removed from his federal post after demanding rigorous verification of treatment against the new hydroxychloroquine-based coronavirus advocated by President Donald Trump. Bright led the US federal agency involved in the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

10. Germany and UK start clinical trials for coronavirus vaccine

Germany authorized the first clinical trials of a vaccine against the new coronavirus, the country’s regulatory agency said. The drug to be tested on volunteer patients was developed by the German company Biontech in partnership with the American giant Pfizer. And the UK Minister of Health, Matt Hancok, said he is also investing in research for a coronavirus vaccine and that research from the University of Oxford will begin testing on humans on Thursday, 23.

