BRASÍLIA – The changes in the proposal to freeze the salaries of civil servants introduced in the Chamber reduced to just R $ 43 billion the savings that will be obtained in the public accounts of the Union, States and municipalities with the counterpart required for the relief of R $ 120 billion given to governors and mayors. Impact calculations were requested by the state to the Ministry of Economy.

The initial proposal negotiated with the rapporteur for the emergency aid project of the states and municipalities in the Senate Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP) was for savings of R $ 130 billion in 18 months – R $ 98 billion for states and municipalities and R $ 32 billion for the federal government. In the Senate vote, on Saturday, the economy had fallen to R $ 93 billion and, on Tuesday, 5, in the House vote, it was R $ 43 billion.

The Ministry of Economy reported that it did the calculation to support the legislative debate. “The changes affect the ability that governors and mayors will have to face the public health crisis and the unemployment caused by the crisis”, warns the team of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes.

The bailout project provides for a direct transfer of R $ 60 billion to mayors and governors. In addition, it suspends debts of States and municipalities with the National Treasury and official banks.

Alcolumbre said he will recover the content of the bill approved by senators in a new Senate vote.

In addition to the Armed Forces military, state security and health professionals, deputies saved federal and highway police officers from freezing, federal prison officers, public cleaning professionals, social assistance, municipal guard and socio-educational.

The maintenance of the readjustment possibility for these categories shows the pressure force of the security area next to the Planalto Palace and the Congress.

Teachers were also left out and could receive salary increases. The highlight (suggestion to change the base text) was proposed by the PT and approved with the support of Centrão parties, such as PP and PL, although the government has given guidance to stop the measure.

The deputies also decided to remove the restriction that these salary increases could only occur when the categories were directly involved in fighting the pandemic.

Meanwhile, according to official estimates, 73% of workers with a formal contract must have their wages suspended or reduced due to the crisis. To date, around 5.5 million employees have had their contract suspended or their salary reduced.

See how the economy was reduced

Proposal for the initial report presented to the Federal Senate (April 30): transfer of the Federal Government of R $ 60 billion and savings with control of civil servant expenses of R $ 130 billion.

Proposal approved in the Federal Senate (May 2): transfer of the Federal Government of R $ 60 billion and savings with control of civil servant expenses of R $ 93 billion.

Proposal approved in the Chamber of Deputies (May 5): transfer of R $ 60 billion and savings with control of civil servant expenses of R $ 43 billion.

