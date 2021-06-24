Expansion League: Taufic Guarch leaves Coyotes de Tlaxcala to reinforce Walter Ferretti

The Mexican soccer player Taufic Guarch, would leave the Coyotes of Tlaxcala de la Expansion League MX, to sign again with the team of the Walter ferretti of football Nicaragua for the next season.

According to different media in Mexico, the Mexican player would return to the Walter Ferretti team where he also played for Real Estelí where he already won a championship.

The midfielder trained in the basic forces of the Tecos de UAG, defended the Tlaxcala Coyotes shirt last season in the second division, seeing action in 15 games and scoring only 1 goal.

Taufic Guarch was considered one of the top prospects of Mexican soccer in the beginning, without being able to achieve it despite having a stint in soccer in Spain and after playing in teams like Tigres de la UANL and Estudiantes Tecos.

(Nicaragua, 1st) After a year in Tlaxcala, Taufic Guarch returns to Walter Ferretti, this will be his second stage with the Pinolero team. pic.twitter.com/0nifCyD7dn – Aztec Ambassadors (@eaztecasmx) June 23, 2021

