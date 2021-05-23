Expansion League: Francisco Ramírez shows his happiness after being crowned with Tepatitlán

Coach Francisco Ramirez, showed his happiness after becoming monarch with Tepatitlán in the ‘champion of champions’ of the Expansion League MX, after beating the final series Tampico Madero by way of penalties.

A great goal from Pavel opened up the possibility of achieving the goal, drawing first of all and then being assertive on penalties. Enjoy this unique moment that happens in life, you do not always have a chance to be a champion “, were the words of Francisco Ramírez.

The Mexican strategist of the Tepatitlán team spoke in front of the media, where he showed his happiness at achieving such an important championship in the Mexican soccer silver league, after drawing 2 goals and defeating Jaiba Brava 5-4 on penalties .

Francisco Ramírez also stood out as one of the keys to this triumph, the goal by Pavel Pérez that got them into the fight when they were down in the series 2-0, after falling with that marker in the first leg in Tampico Madero.

