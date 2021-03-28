Expansion League: Diego Jiménez and his great act of Fair Play; rejects non-existent criminal (VIDEO)

Diego Jiménez, player of the Athletic Club Morelia of the MX Expansion League, had a great gesture with Atlante after the referee whistled a penalty in his favor, which he rejected because he considered that it had not been a penalty.

In the Expansion League match between Atlante and Monarcas Morelia, at the end of the first half, Jiménez fell in the opponent’s area and the referee scored a penalty, however, there had been no contact.

Jimenez, Canterano de Cruz Azul, who played for Atlante, spoke with the referee of the match and clarified that there was no contact, so the whistler resumed with a boat to land.

The aaaa referee thing !!! ♂️ ♂️ ♂️ Diego Jiménez, forward of @C_A_Morelia, acknowledged that there was no foul on him and helped to annul a penalty in favor of his team.pic.twitter.com/wyQPpnIrm4 – Alfredo González ⚽ (@ AlfredoGL15) March 28, 2021

Thus, the networks and Atlante players applauded the great gesture of Diego Jiménez, who also scored a goal in the game.

The match ended 0-2 in favor of Atlético Morelia, a team that won the recognition of the rival and the fans for an action rarely seen in football.

