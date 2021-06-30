Expansion League clubs fight over Werevertumorro’s ‘signing’

The influencer and fan of the Eagles of America, Gabriel Montiel better known as “Werevertomorro” gave an important announcement on his social networks, revealing that ‘very soon he will put on a new jersey’ and asked in which team they would like to see him.

Given this, some teams from the Expansion League began to “fight” for his signing and Cancun, Dorados and Mineros, “offered” for him.

Also read: Liga MX: Nicolás Larcamón confirms the continuity of Cristian Tabó at Club Puebla

“Which team am I going to? …”. The Youtuber asked. “How many tournaments do you want the contract for?” He questioned the whole of Cancún FC.

“Well, that’s how the scales would look, @werevertumorro.” He wrote Dorados, along with a montage of the youtuber with the Sinaloan team jersey.

Gabriel Montiel already played professional soccer in the Third Division and in the Premier League with Murcielagos de Guamúchil and although he did not reveal if he would return to football or it was something else, his followers were excited by the announcement.

For how many tournaments do you want the contract? ✍ – Cancun FC (@cancun_fc) June 29, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content