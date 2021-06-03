Exotic wrestler Pasión Kristal dies after being swept away by a wave in Acapulco

The exotic fighter, Kristal passion, passed away after being swept away by a wave in Acapulco, Warrior.

The first reports indicate that Pasión Kristal was together with his fellow fighters, Jessy Ventura and Diva Salvaje, on the shores of the sea during the early morning of this July 2.

Subsequently, a wave swept him away, causing him to disappear in a second. However, it is unofficially revealed that the body has already been found.

Pasión Kristal was in Acapulco because he would participate in a wrestling function on the night of this July 2.

The news of his death, not yet verified by the authorities, was confirmed by fighters such as Máximo, Pagano, Mamba, Taya, El Fresero Jr, among others.

Likewise, Arturo Rivera, Leo Riaño and the Puebla Boxing and Wrestling Commission also confirmed the death of the wrestler.

Juan Gabriel Zentella Damian, real name of Pasión Kristal, formed the group of “Shotas” together with Jessy Ventura and Diva Salvaje in the independent field, but with establishment in the IWRG company of the Naucalpan Arena.

His family Box we join in the grief for the loss of fighter Pasión Kristal. RIP.

EAM