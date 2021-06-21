Exotic material to reduce noise inside passenger planes when taking off

When taking off, aircraft engines roar with great force and this noise reaches passengers less attenuated than would be desirable.

Michele Meo’s team from the University of Bath in the UK has developed an incredibly lightweight material that can reduce noise from aircraft engines and improve passenger comfort.

It is an airgel based on graphene oxide and polyvinyl alcohol, with a very low density. One cubic meter of the material weighs just 2.1 kilograms. This makes it one of the lightest acoustic isolators ever made.

The new material could be used as an acoustic insulation in aircraft engines to reduce their noise down to that of a hair dryer.

Its low weight makes it more feasible to incorporate it in airplanes instead of resorting to much heavier materials or devices.

The research team is optimizing the new material to offer better heat dissipation, which will help increase safety.

The new lightweight airgel suspended in a structure similar to that of the cells of a honeycomb. (Photo: University of Bath)

Although the team’s initial goal is to work with aerospace entities to test the material as an acoustic insulator in aircraft engines, Meo and his colleagues admit that the material could also be used in automotive engines and for some other applications.

Meo’s team estimates that the airgel could be used within about a year and a half. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)