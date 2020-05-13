Until five centuries ago they were not cultivated, now with a leading role in modern cuisine and originating from the fungi kingdom, they have all the characteristics of a superfood with an enviable nutritional and medicinal content.

May 13, 20208: 10 AM

Noted for its enormous richness in proteins of greater biological value among other types of mushrooms, the ‘agaricus bisporus’ or better known as mushroom, provides a substance that in our body is transformed into vitamin D, which is known to allow us the best absorption calcium and phosphorous, called ergosterol.

In crops, they have their particular technique to cut from the lowest part, since it depends on this and its washing that it maintains its aroma and essence so important in the kitchen; therefore it is not advisable to leave them to soak but keep in the fridge with a damp tissue which will serve to keep its properties intact and its fresh forest smell.

The mushroom strain known as ‘Ganoderma lucidum’ has been used in China for longevity and health promotion from once. Research at the National Institute of Health (NIH) of the United States on the anticancer activity of the so-called ‘lingzhi’ mushroom in in vitro and in vivo studies, support its application for the treatment and supplement in cancer prevention, demonstrated in three trials that the quality of life of 65% of patients with lung cancer obtained notable improvement.

Within the medicinal range, its anticancer property is granted by one of its main bioactive elements, which are beta-glucans, which also have anti-inflammatory functions in your body. Incredible true?

Mushrooms stand out for a great variety of natural forms such as: elongated and slightly fleshy mushrooms, which are ideal for drying and use in stews; On the other hand, the meatiest and thickest are excellent for filleting and can be used as an accompaniment in vegetable salads or pasta, among others, which gives a plus of high nutritional content to your plate of food.

.