Exotic fighter, Passion Kristal, loses his life at sea | INSTAGRAM

The news was released on social networks and information was shared about what the exotic fighter Kristal’s passion 44 years, he lost his life.

Juan Gabriel Zentella was his real name and he was very popular in the independent struggle, being a member of the faction “The Shotas” with Diva Salvaje and Jessy Ventura.

This past Wednesday the fighter had scheduled a fight in a restaurant / bar in which he appeared in Acapulco Guerrero, however, he disappeared after entering the sea at dawn.

You may also be interested: Born fighter and actress, Gladys Cáceres, left this world

There is still no official information from the state authorities, nor has his body been located, but it is said that the fighter ended up drowning.

This Sunday he had another function agreed in the Naucalpan sand one of the events that has the most influence and attention in the International Wrestling Revolution Group (IWRG).

In 2019 the fighter was very serious thanks to a key that was misapplied from the second string of the Ring, so his life was hanging by a thread only at that time.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The wrestler was originally from Villahermosa, Tabasco and began his career in 1994. He was one of the first representatives of the LGBT wrestling junta Pimpinela and Casandro in AAA.

Male professional wrestlers whose characters contain gay or effeminate elements are known as exotics. These include female costumes and mannerisms (drag queen), as well as se * ually charged fighting techniques and provocative behaviors. This character comes from Mexican wrestling, where he is very popular.

Professional wrestling is a stage sport with elements of wrestling and acrobatics, all mixed with drama and occasional physical comedy, in which wrestlers play characters representing heroes, villains, antiheroes, and other archetypes.

Much of the characterization comes from Mexico, where the masked fighters and the camp setting stand out, including dwarf fighters and other bizarre traits. It is especially in Mexico that heroic fighters embody masculinity and strength, traits associated with the classic role of the “macho” or dominant male in Latin culture, while their antagonists are portrayed with negative elements of this archetype such as arrogance and bravado. Therefore, the fight between these two characters could be seen as a demonstration of virility.

Exotic wrestlers, however, are a challenge to this patriarchal system, portraying feminine characteristics without stopping them from being heroic or approved by the public.