The closest star to us, Proxima Centauri, could have another small planet spinning around it. This is the possibility presented by Alejandro Suárez Mascareño, from the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias, and a large group of collaborators. It would be found within the orbit of Proxima Centauri b, the Earth-sized planet for which compelling clues were discovered in 2016; This new one would describe its orbit in around five days and its mass would be 30 percent, more or less, of the mass of the Earth, that is, about three times that of Mars.

The indications of the existence of this super Mars has been provided by ESPRESSO, a new spectrograph of the ESO Very Large Telescope in Chile. The group cannot really guarantee that they have found such an object. What they wanted to do with their observations was to definitively confirm the existence of Proxima Centauri b and see if any other planets emerged in the new ESPRESSO data, combined with archival data. And thus, in effect, Proxima Centauri b has been clearly manifested; They have even been able to calculate its characteristics with greater precision. It traces its orbit around the central star in about 11 days, and its minimum mass is about 1.3 times that of Earth. Its diameter cannot be measured, but astronomers assume it is a rocky planet, like Earth.

The same would happen with the super Mars whose existence they still cannot confirm but whose possible existence they deduce from the analysis of the new data. However, further measurements will be required to confirm that this celestial body has a composition similar to that of Earth and Mars, or even exists.

According to a study published earlier this year, it is also possible that much farther from the star is an object that would weigh several times as much as Earth. Its distance from Proxima Centauri would be one and a half times the distance between Earth and the Sun; the orbital period of about 1900 days. But again, further observations are required to confirm the existence of this planet.

Tilmann Althaus

Reference: “Revisiting Proxima with Espresso”, by A. Suárez Mascareño et al., In arXiv: 2005.12114 [astro-ph.EP].