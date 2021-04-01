ExoMars mission discovers new gas on Mars and tracks how it loses water

Although this February two new ships have arrived on Mars (Hope from the Emirates and Tienwen-1 from China) and NASA’s Pereverance rover will do so on the 18th, the missions that have already operated there for years do not stop sending information relevant on the red planet.

Two new findings from the team of ExoMars, published in a couple of studies in the journal Science Advances, provide new data on some of the main objectives in the exploration of Mars: the search for atmospheric gases linked to biological or geological activity, as well as the development of an inventory of the Water of the red planet, both in the past and in the present, to determine if it could be habitable and if any water reservoir is accessible for future manned missions.

Hydrogen chloride (HCl) has been discovered for the first time on Mars, suggesting an entirely new interaction between the surface and the atmosphere driven by the seasons of dust storms.

Specifically, TGO instruments have detected hydrogen chloride in the atmosphere of Mars and have tracked how it loses water, revealing an entirely new kind of chemistry and providing novel information on seasonal changes and interactions on the Martian surface.

“This is the first time we have discovered hydrogen chloride (HCl) on Mars. It is the first detection of a halogen gas (from group 7 of the periodic table: fluorine, chlorine, bromine, etc.) in the Martian atmosphere, which represents a new chemical cycle to be understood ”, he points out Kevin Olsen, from the University of Oxford (UK) and one of the main scientists responsible for the discovery.

Hydrogen chloride (HCl), formed by one hydrogen atom and one chlorine atom, is part of the group of gases based on sulfur and chlorine to which specialists on Mars pay special attention as they are indicators of volcanic activity. However, the nature of the observations of this molecule detected in very distant places at the same time and without the presence of other gases associated with volcanic activity, points to a different source.

Martian dust storms

In this case the discovery suggests a interaction between the surface and the completely new atmosphere, driven by the seasons in which dust is produced and raised on Mars.

In a process very similar to that observed on Earth, in such a way that the salts in the form of sodium chloride, remnants of ancient oceans evaporated and embedded in the surface of Mars, they are lifted into the atmosphere by the winds. Sunlight warms the atmosphere and causes dust to rise, as well as the water vapor released from the polar caps.

The salty powder reacts with atmospheric water to release chlorine, which then reacts with hydrogen-containing molecules to create hydrogen chloride. Thus, we would be facing a chemical scenario where water plays a fundamental role, and where there also seems to be a correlation with dust, since more hydrogen chloride is observed when the activity of the dust increases, which in turn is related to heating. seasonal, especially in the southern hemisphere.

The team first detected the gas simultaneously in the northern and southern hemispheres during the global dust storm in 2018, and witnessed its surprisingly rapid disappearance at the end of the seasonal period of dust. They are currently analyzing the data collected during the following dust season where, again, an increase in hydrogen chloride is observed.

Possible chlorine hydride cycle on Mars. / THAT

“It is the first class of new gas discovered since the observation of methane by ESA’s Mars Express in 2004, which led to the search for other organic molecules and ended up culminating in the development of the TGO mission, the main objective of which is the detection of new gases ”,” he says. Håkan Svedhem, ESA ExoMars TGO project scientist.

Water vapor with information on the evolution of the climate

In addition to discovering new gases, TGO is revolutionizing understanding of how mars lost its water, a process also associated with seasonal changes.

Liquid water is believed to have flowed across the Martian surface in the past, as evidenced by numerous examples of ancient valleys and river channels dry. Today, most of the water is trapped in the ice caps and under the ground. But Mars continues to lose water today in the form of hydrogen and oxygen escaping from the atmosphere.

The ratio of deuterium to hydrogen that the TGO orbiter has analyzed works like a clock, since it reports on the history of water on Mars and how its loss evolved over time

Understanding the interrelationship of potential water reservoirs and their seasonal and long-term behavior is fundamental to understanding the evolution of the Red Planet’s climate.

This can be achieved by studying water vapor and ‘semi-heavy’ water, in which an atom of hydrogen (with a proton and an electron) is replaced by an atom of deuterium (which also includes a neutron).

The ratio of deuterium to hydrogen works like a clock, as it informs about the history of water on Mars and how its loss evolved over time. The ExoMars-TGO mission of the European Space Agency (ESA) and Russia’s Roscosmos allows you to observe the trajectory of different types of water as they rise in the atmosphere in unprecedented detail, since previous measurements only provided the average over the depth of the entire atmosphere.

ExoMars TGO orbiter observing water in the Martian atmosphere. Study water vapor and its components as it rises through the atmosphere and into space. By looking specifically at the relationship between hydrogen and its heavier counterpart, deuterium, the evolution of water loss over time can be traced. / THAT

“It is as if before we only had a two-dimensional view, while now we can explore the Martian atmosphere in 3D,” says the co-author. Ann Carine Vandaele, researcher at the BIRA-IASB institute in Belgium and leader of the instrument NOMAD (Nadir and Occultation for MArs Discovery) that was used for this research and in which the Andalusian Institute of Astrophysics (IAA-CSIC).

The new data shows that, once the water is completely vaporized, it shows great enrichment in semi-heavy water and a ratio between deuterium and hydrogen six times higher than the terrestrial in all deposits on Mars, confirming that large amounts of water have been lost over time.

Three relevant phenomena

ExoMars data collected between April 2018 and April 2019 also showed three phenomena that accelerated the loss of water from the atmosphere: planetary dust storm of 2018, a brief regional storm but intense in January 2019 and the release of water from the cap of south polar ice during the summer months, associated with the change of season. Of particular note is a column of water vapor that rose during the southern hemisphere summer that could inject water into the upper atmosphere each year on a seasonal basis.

Future observations coordinated with other ships, such as MAVEN from NASA, which focuses on the upper atmosphere, will offer complementary data on the evolution of water throughout the Martian year, whose meteorology will also study the Arab probe Hope.

“These two works certify the instruments that are characterizing the atmosphere of Mars: from the discovery and detection of the presence of hydrogen chloride, in very small but sufficient quantities to be detected and quantified by the instruments. NOMAD and another called ACS, to the characterization and quantification of the escape of water from the planet, even measuring the fraction of heavy water that escapes in relation to the total. This constitutes a very important step to understand the history of the evolution of the atmosphere of Mars, from a denser atmosphere with a greater amount of water to the weak atmosphere that it currently presents ”, concludes the co-author Jose Juan Lopez-Moreno, IAA-CSIC researcher who participates in the results and in the NOMAD instrument consortium.