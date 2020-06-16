Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Xbox Game Pass received attractive news in recent days, including some more installments of the Kingdom Hearts saga. Now is the time to say goodbye to some titles, as Microsoft confirmed that 9 games will leave the service soon.

The list includes major AAA games and featured indies that will be available for a few more days on Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One and PC. While there is currently no exact departure date, all are expected to be unavailable in late June.

These 9 games will soon leave Xbox Game Pass

The most prominent title on the list is undoubtedly Metro: Exodus, the latest installment in the franchise. The title of 4A Games and Deep Silver joined the service in early June 2019, so it was available for 1 year.

Other major titles leaving Xbox Game Pass include Life Is Strange 2 – Complete Season, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, and ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug X. There are also several popular indies to add, including Steamworld Dig 2 and The Flame In The Flood.

If you’re currently enjoying any of the titles in the list below, we remind you that active Xbox Game Pass users can buy them at a special discount.

ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug X (Xbox One and PC)

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada (PC)

Die for Valhalla! (PC)

Life Is Strange 2 – Complete Season (Xbox One)

Metro: Exodus (Xbox One and PC)

Neon Chrome (Xbox One and PC)

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (Xbox One and PC)

Steamworld Dig 2 (Xbox One and PC)

The Flame In The Flood (Xbox One and PC)

Xbox Game Pass recently lost 11 other games, such as Resident Evil: Revelations, SUPERHOT, Book of Demons, EVERSPACE, among others. It is expected that more news for the service will be announced in the coming days.

