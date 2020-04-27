The dismissal of Mauricio Valeixo from the command of the Federal Police and the consequent resignation of Sergio Moro from the Ministry of Justice installed a “crisis of confidence”, said the Association of Federal Police Delegates (ADPF) in an open letter to President Jair Bolsonaro, in which they ask him to commit to appoint a new independent director-general with no obligation to pass on information to the government.

In the letter, the ADPF also states that there is no legal provision for the PF to forward its intelligence reports to the president and counter Bolsonaro’s accusations that the corporation did not engage in investigations into the attack it suffered during the 2018 election campaign.

“There is a crisis of confidence installed, both by a considerable part of society, and by the delegates of the Federal Police, who value the image of the institution. No delegate wants to see the PF questioned by public opinion for each action or inaction. Also he does not want to work under a climate of internal distrust “, states the note, which warns of possible instabilities in the future new management of the corporation.

“The context created by the exoneration of the PF command and the resignation of Minister Sergio Moro will impose an enormous challenge on the next director: to demonstrate that he was not appointed to fulfill a political mission within the agency. Thus, there is a risk of facing constant instability in your management. “

On Sunday, a source with knowledge of the negotiations said that Bolsonaro should confirm in the next few hours the appointments of the current chief minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Jorge Oliveira, to the command of the Ministry of Justice and the current director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin), Alexandre Ramagem, for the command of the PF.

Oliveira lives with Bolsonaro’s children and was chief of staff of federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) until he took over the Presidency’s Legal Affairs Department when Bolsonaro was elected. In June last year he became Minister of the General Secretariat.

Ramage, who is a PF delegate, was Bolsonaro’s security chief during the campaign, taking over after the then presidential candidate was stabbed in Juiz de Fora. During this period, Ramage became very close to Bolsonaro’s children, especially the Rio de Janeiro councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (PRB).

With Ramage and Oliveira, Bolsonaro would have in the Ministry of Justice and Public Security and the PF people with whom he has personal connections, as he said he wished in his address on Friday, when he sought to counter Moro’s accusations that the president seeks to interfere politically in the Federal Police.

In the open letter to the president, ADPF asked him to commit to appoint an independent director general for the corporation.

“Make a public commitment that the new director-general of the Federal Police will have full autonomy to form his team and conduct the institution in a technical and republican way, with no obligation to pass on information to the federal government, or to initiate or stop investigations for interest. political or intervene in any other existing “, asks the document.

Given Bolsonaro’s insistence that there was a commander for the attempt to assassinate him during a campaign event in 2018, without the investigations so far pointing to this, the ADPF said the institution was committed to investigating the crime and said no it is possible to make a survey with a predetermined result.

“The investigation received full attention from the PF, and followed as a priority because it is a crime against national security and democracy itself. The comparison in relation to other crimes is unfair to the agency, as each investigation has its characteristics and concrete and specific difficulties “, said the organization, after Bolsonaro affirmed that the PF under the command of Moro and Valeixo was more committed to the investigation of the murder of Rio de Janeiro city councilor Marielle Franco (PSOL).

“It is not possible to produce a specific desired result in an investigation,” he said.

See too:

Bolsonaro records video in friendly tone with Centrão leader Arthur Lira

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

