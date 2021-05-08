Exit of Hugo González, the ‘bump’ that Rayados fans ask for after stellar signing of Tigres

After the UANL Tigres announced the star signing of the season, in Striped from Monterrey, the fans began to ask for the ‘Bombazo’ for their team and contrary to what was expected, another world-class crack, they ask for the departure of Hugo González.

In networks, the Rayados fans were present and with the arrival of another Frenchman to Tigres, they only hope that the starting goalkeeper does not continue for the next tournament.

Liga MX: Mauricio Culebro talks about the signing of Thauvin with the Tigres

Thus, some have dared to assure that he will not continue in the club, however, the rumors have not been confirmed by the club or any close source.

Hugo González has a contract with the club and for Javier Aguirre, the goalkeeper is the one to fill that position, so he is expected to continue at the club.

With Dorlan, Aviles and Hugo González leaving, we take it for granted @Rayados – (@Boss_Level_) May 7, 2021

The bomb tweet that could give scratched today is thanking Hugo González – 〽️ario E (@ EnriqueHdz00) May 7, 2021