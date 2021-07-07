Exit? La Desalmada arrived with Livia Brito, that’s how they react | Instagram

A few moments after the premiere of “The soulless“The performance of the protagonist Livia Brito did not take long to generate endless reactions. Did you expect it?

The new production of José Alberto “El Güero “Castro, kept viewers flooding social networks, the cast of the story definitely drove everyone crazy and they would wait for the second chapter and see what will happen now with the fierce llanera, “Fernanda Linares placeholder image“whom Livia Brito embodies in this melodrama

The plot, inspired by the Colombian novel “La Dama de Troya”, has captured the attention of viewers who consider that a strong story like this, made up of some of the most prominent figures on television, was already “necessary”.

The Cuban actress, Livia Brito Pestana, who marks her return to the small screen with this new participation, seems to have conquered a large number of people with just a few scenes during the first episode, just as the singer Yahir, who acts as her husband, has done. at the beginning of the transmission.

The model, actress, presenter and youtuber, Brito Pestana, who has played various characters that have marked his career on television such as “Paloma” in “Ab! Smo de pas! Ón”, “Fernanda Sandoval” in “Triunfo del amor “,” Fiorella in “Italian girl comes to marry” among many others, has returned with a character that has undoubtedly impacted fans of melodramas.

“Fernanda Linares” will not rest until she makes her enemies pay, those who took her happiness. Can Rafael’s love make her forget those reasons for “revenge?”

What if it was a success? Some reactions of the users in social networks that we show you below will not leave you any doubt:

The story caught viewers from the beginning of the first episode so they did not stop congratulating the producer, “El Güero” Castro, as well as the entire team.

I really enjoyed watching the first chapter of #LaDesalmada and I really liked it. Congratulations to @elgueromex and to the entire production team. Much success in this new project !! @LaDesalmadaTV @Canal_ Estrellas wrote @AndiCisantos

On the other hand, the story was already beginning to generate strong feelings and many saddened, the performance of the singer Yahir who gives life to the husband of “Fernanda Linares (Livia Brito) would have made the audience fall in love in a few hours.

Oh nooo! Why did they kill me @yahirmusic in the first chapter? #LaDesalmada, claimed @ lizzie0323,

I already fell in love with @yahirmusic in #LaDesalmada and I don’t want them to delete it, he regretted @ Naye86007069

In some comments, users were fascinated with the figures that make up this cast without neglecting that it seems like an excellent story, which “was already needed on television” they highlighted.

Bravo bravo my great @elgueromex #ladesalmada a novel that was already needed on Mexican TV my respects @marlenefavela_ @liviabritoof @MarjoDSousa @ Kimy2Ramos @ JoseRon3 bravo, wrote @Rigoltzae (@RIGORigote).

The cast of #LaDesalmada is uffffffff wrote @Rebecca_RBKK, followed by emoji faces and hearts faces

Hello, I saw the first chapter of the telenovela #LaDesalmada, the very good novel truth. I like it very much * @ LaDesalmadaTV @ JoseRon3 @ Kimy2Ramos @MarjoDSousa wrote @aminaelis.

As you can see, the fans enthusiastically received their protagonists and did not hesitate to ensure that the story has everything to succeed, highlighting the performances of Livia Brito, José Ron, Marjorie de Sousa and the rest of the cast.