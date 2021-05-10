The presenter and writer Mónica Carrillo has been clear and very graphic when pronouncing about the unfortunate images of people in the streets celebrating the end of the State of Alarm, with the coronavirus still filling hospitals and ICUs.

Parties, mass gatherings, large bottles … the internet has been filled with videos of irresponsible who have taken to the streets after the State of Alarm was deposed on the 9th.

Monica Carrillo, very active in social networks such as Twitter, spoke about it, with a lapidary phrase that very clearly exposed the situation: “Exit alarm state to enter alarm state”.

Thus he made it clear that after the end of many of the restrictions and the legal framework on which they were based, there could be a strong rebound in infections that takes the population and the health system to a new wave difficult to take on.

Exit alarm state to enter alarm state. – Monica Carrillo (@MonicaCarrillo) May 9, 2021

Faced with the images of little responsibility, Mónica Carrillo gave her recipe: “Little by little we are returning to normality. With caution, taking precautions and respecting the rules. Only then can we all get out of this bad dream. “