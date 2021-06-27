Exim grants Hispasat 80.7 million dollars for Amazonas Nexus | News | Communications

Exim grants Hispasat 80.7 million dollars for Amazonas Nexus.

The Board of Directors of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM-Bank) has unanimously agreed to grant Hispasat a loan from $ 80.7 million intended to finance the service and insurance of the launch and initial operations in orbit of the satellite Amazon Nexus, which will launch in late 2022 aboard a SpaceX launcher.

This operation is the first linked to the satellite sector that Exim has carried out since 2015 and completes the financing of the space segment of this new mission of the Spanish group. Previously, in May 2020, the operator had signed the financing for the manufacture of the satellite with BPI France and a pool of four financial entities for an amount of 129 million euros.

For him CEO of Hispasat, Miguel Ángel Panduro, this capital injection is a sign of confidence of the financial sector in the company, backed by the financial soundness of its balance sheet. “The solid financial situation of Hispasat, with one of the lowest levels of indebtedness in the entire sector, has allowed us to successfully complete this financing operation, thanks to which we will be able to give the best response to the new needs of our clients” .

Greater flexibility in orbit

The Amazonas Nexus is a high performance satellite (“High Throughput Satellite” or HTS for its acronym in English). It is designed with an innovative architecture that combines Ku and Ka bands in order to optimize communications and multiply the capacity available for commercial use. In addition, it will have a Transparent Digital Processor next-generation (DTP), a technological advance that will allow the satellite payload to be processed digitally and increase its flexibility in orbit. This new satellite, which will serve as Amazon replacement 2, is being built by Thales Alenia Space and it will cover the entire American continent, the North and South Atlantic corridors (areas of great air and maritime traffic) and Greenland. It will be launched by a Falcon 9 launch vehicle, supplied by the SpaceX company and will be insured by a pool of international insurers highly specialized in the aerospace market.

Hispasat has already reached several trade agreements for long-term capacity leasing with operators and service providers in the government and connectivity fields for the aviation sector. These agreements represent the contracting of almost 30% of the capacity shipped in the Amazon Nexus.