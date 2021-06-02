Exiled doctors denounce medical torture by totalitarian regimes – Telemundo Miami (51)

At the headquarters of the assault brigade 2506, an international panel of exiled doctors denounces how the totalitarian regimes of countries such as Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Syria continue to use inadequate medical procedures as torture.

Cuba learned from the KGB, Russian intelligence, a philosophy that it continues to apply, according to the exiled doctors gathered here today.

Dr. Alfredo Melgar, an exiled Cuban doctor, says that it is “I use medicine as a weapon of torture.”

The most recent case would be that of the Cuban opponent Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, released after a kidnapping when he was on a hunger and thirst strike, and was forcibly detained in a hospital in Havana.

Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, a Cuban opponent, says: “On a physical level, I think I’m fine. But above all my head is not well ”.

Dr. Melgar claims that the young opponent was subjected to inappropriate medical procedures. “The first interview was loose, because they had deleted it”

“He says they didn’t give him electroshock. I agree, but medications do because they ask him: well, you were with a tray and he answers: yes, everything was fine. They treated me well, ”says Dr. Melgar.

But now Otero Alcántara recognizes that he was like in a prison: “Locked up in a room. Air conditioning and light 24 hours a day and three state security agents watching me 24 hours. That was a prison and the ministry of public health and it was literally on loan ”.

Human rights activists and exiled doctors of Cuban, Venezuelan, Nicaraguan and Syrian origin denounce that the regimes of those countries, aided by unscrupulous doctors, use psychiatric drugs to subdue, and tactics such as letting the diseases of opponents progress without treatment.

The Cuban opponent Jorge Luis García “Antúnez” is the example. In Cuba they told him that he would die of three heart diseases that he did not have and in prison.

“They gave us a drug, which we never knew what it was, which led us to a state of torpor, slowing down as a motor and mental, especially in words and led us to a highly depressed state,” he said.

Doctors exiled in the United States insist that they will continue with their complaints before international organizations.