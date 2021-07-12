Exile asks the US government to protect the Cuban people – .

MIAMI.- The Cuban political exile on Monday asked US President Joe Biden to act “decisively” to protect the Cuban people from repression and support their desire for change and urged him not to repeat the “mistake” of the President John F. Kennedy to leave them helpless.

In a press conference, with the participation of exile organizations from Nicaragua, Venezuela and Syria, the exiles reiterated their support for the “popular rebellion” unleashed on Sunday in Cuba and the call for a “national strike” on the island to make fall to the regime.

“If Biden does not act, soon Cuba will be filled with Russian and Chinese advisers,” as happened in Venezuela, Nicaragua and Syria, said Orlando Gutiérrez, leader of the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance.

At the press conference, Gutiérrez and the rest of the exile leaders said that “the Communist Party and the Castro family have to leave Cuba,” because that is what the people are asking for in the protests that broke out this Sunday on the island with his cries for “freedom” and “down with the dictatorship.”

In the words of former political prisoner Jorge Luis Pérez, “Antunez”, this translates into “zero negotiation” with the current authorities in Cuba, led by Miguel Díaz-Canel, who this Sunday urged supporters of the regime that emerged in 1959 after the triumph of the revolution commanded by Fidel Castro.

Gutiérrez reiterated the calls made this Sunday by the exile in favor of an international intervention led by the United States to help and protect Cubans.

In the case of the United States, the leader of the Cuban Democratic Directorate, one of the organizations included in the Resistance Assembly, said that the Biden government can make use of a 1962 law that empowers it to use any means to its scope to prevent communism from spreading.

You can also invoke the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (TIAR).

According to Gutiérrez, everything except as Kennedy did in the early 1960s, when he left Cubans to their fate in the face of communism.

They claim that the regime activated special troops after the protests that spread to different towns on the island

According to the data available to the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance, of which organizations within the island are part, there are “hundreds of detainees and many disappeared”, but even so the sources of protest remain.

The participants in the press conference stated that they are not going to abandon the Cubans who have “risen up against tyranny.”

Biden expressed his support for the Cuban people on Monday amid the protests that arose on the Caribbean island, which he described as “a call for freedom” in a “brave” exercise of “fundamental rights.”

He assures that in the US, both Republicans and Democrats support them

A NEW “MALECONAZO”

Republican congresswoman from Florida María Elvira Salazar indicated on Sunday that, after the so-called “maleconazo” in 1994, popular protests like those of today had not been seen in Cuba, and she believed that this could be “the beginning of the end” of the communist regime in power since 1959.

In his opinion, Cuba is experiencing a “perfect storm” after 62 years of dictatorship and the worsening of the bad economic situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salazar promised to be the “spokesperson” in the United States Congress for Cubans who ask “to be as free” as Americans or citizens of other democratic countries.

Miami councilor Joe Carollo said that the freedom of Cuba can also mean the freedom of Nicaragua and Venezuela, since the Cuban regime is “the head of the snake” in Latin America.

Florida state senator Ileana García assured that “fear is over” in Cuba and demanded that the Biden Administration not normalize relations with the island’s government or loosen the sanctions against state officials and companies.