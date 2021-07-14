Exhibits, strength, female, survive, Cannes Film Festival, 2021

MEXICO CITY.

Veracruz actress Mayra Batalla was chosen to star in the fictional film Noche de fuego, for her personal story and the clarity of knowing that she is a woman in a context of violence.

Night of Fire will be screened tomorrow at the Cannes Film Festival as part of the Una Cierta Mirada section, dedicated to the new voices of world cinema, with the presence of the Mexican.

In an interview with Excelsior, the actress recounted her experience in this story, based on the novel Ladydi (Prayers for the Stolen), written by the American Jennifer Clement. In the production of Nicolás Celis (Rome), she plays a family mother who protects her daughter from violence, trafficking in women and drug trafficking, in a mountain town, framed by poppy crops.

Going to the Cannes Film Festival is a dream come true, it is a very special party and particularly at this time when the world is apparently returning to normal. It’s a come-to-life party, so I feel great excitement.

My character was the most demanding and rigorous I have ever played, because the way Tatiana Huezo (the director) works, since it comes from the documentary, required not one character, but all of me. We were working with Fátima Toledo, an acting coach for whom the character does not exist.

What did it require of me? Me, with all my fears and insecurities; my traumas as a girl and as a woman. Specifically with motherhood. It meant my entire commitment, total! ”, Expressed Mayra Batalla to Excelsior.

The actress, mother of a girl, explained that Noche de Fuego speaks of violence that “seems synonymous with being a woman, specifically in Mexico.”

What I liked is that it does not deny that there are real victims of feminicides and trafficking in women, but it also celebrates that strength of girls and mothers trying to survive, no matter the context. It is always a yes to life, no matter how, when or in what way, specifically all the moms who are looking for their daughters. There is a huge fear and concern, yes, but above all a huge claw to live. I want to talk about it and I identify with it, to get ahead in whatever circumstances, ”he emphasized.

IDENTIFIED WITH YOUR LIFE STORY

Mayra Batalla, who grew up in the city of Álamo, Veracruz, shared that “it is difficult to live like this,” but that there are women and men who do it every day. Thus, for her character she had as a reference not only her personal life, both in childhood and in her role as a mother, but also the strength of her own mother.

I am from a city that is between the beach and the rivers. I have lived in Mexico City for many years to study acting, but my connection is there, my family, my grandmother, my aunts. If I lived a similar context? Yes.

The casting had to do with my choice. There were two scenes to play, but basically there was a very personal interview. The fact that I achieved the character had to do with my life story and I suppose that Tatiana (Huezo) was looking for me to have those life references. I am a provincial girl, who grew up with a widowed mother and who did whatever it took to help my brother and me. I know what that is about. That is why I identify with that part of getting ahead, with my forehead, and fighting.

More than as a thing of arrogance, I say it as when you have nothing to lose and the only thing you have left is to win it over and move forward, because you know that no one is going to come to rescue you. That is what I felt a lot since I was a child and I saw it in my mother. You had to do what was available and possibilities to survive, “he said.

Noche de Fuego also speaks of the girls’ friendship, honesty and bravery, because although the presence of drug trafficking is always present, the film superimposes the point of view of the minors.

When that is your context, you seek refuge in places or people who become your friends and pillars so that you can also laugh and be happy; to grow in other ways.

I come from a family of women. Although men exist, women are really the ones who take care of the young. She confronted me with motherhood and with this thing that to take care of your daughter you even have to step over her. That is the most rude thing about Rita, given the insecurity that at any moment she can take her daughter and therefore she is on constant alert, sometimes she goes over her daughter. He does not care what the girl wants or feels, because what is urgent is her life and nothing else, “he concluded.

AMU