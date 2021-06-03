Exhibition of the ‘veteran’ Carlos Alcaraz

06/03/2021

On at 20:46 CEST

His child’s face and even a still developing body betray his age, 18 years old just a month ago, but Carlos Alcaraz seems like a veteran on the track even if he has a veteran in front of him, that really is, like Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili, 29 years old and with five ATP titles in his record.

Alcaraz was far superior to his rival who won 6-4, 6-2 and 6-4 after a game where the Murcian tennis player showed that he has come to stay. Finally before a large audience in the stands, Alcaraz did not deviate one iota from the program he had established in his head to face the second round. Very serious and settled on the track, he did not give Basilashvili a choice, who little by little was sinking morally when he saw that a ‘kid’ newcomer to the circuit was beating him. He even needed medical attention because there was a time when he could not see well.

Maybe he thought that what was happening on the other side of the court were hallucinations, but no, it was a reality called Carlos Alcaraz who played the game with a huge veteran saving break balls or managing to break the serve of his rival based on aces, with crossed backhand, parallel, left, with drives to the line … infinite resources to despair of the Georgian, number 31 in the ATP ranking.With his fist raised and the ‘let’s go’ celebrating the points ‘a la Nadal’ and pointing his head in the delicate moments, was forging his triumph. Strength, tennis and head, a lot of head is what this boy has, with a serious face, as much as the tennis that he unfolds through his racket.

Precocity of a new star

They do not want to be compared to Rafa Nadal, but it is inevitable. He is neither left-handed, nor Balearic, nor does he play the same tennis … but his attitude, his aggressiveness, his distribution of blows and his mentality are very similar. The idol has marked the path of a pupil who arrives with a well-learned lesson. At the moment he is already in the third round of Roland Garros and he becomes the youngest player to achieve it since Andrei Medvedev in 1992 and the youngest in a third round of a Grand Slam since Nadal in 2004. Without a doubt, today a star.