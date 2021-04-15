Exhibited !, Lizbeth Rodríguez caused separation from Raúl Araiza | Instagram

The conductor of the Hoy Program, Raul Araiza was one of those affected who fell into the networks of Lizbeth Rodriguez. The famous youtuber shared in an interview with Mara Patricia Castañeda that she caused the separation of The Black Araiza And not for being a third party in contention, but for checking her cell phone.

María Amelia Aguilar and Raúl Araiza Herrera separated after a visit by Lizbeth Rodríguez to the Hoy Program, but it was not on this occasion, if not when the host Magda Rodríguez was still alive.

The influencer shared with Vicente Fernández’s ex-daughter-in-law that Rodríguez invited her to Hoy and as part of her famous work she checked the famous actor’s cell phone looking for it not to look bad. The girlfriend of Esteban Villagómez He tried to soften what he saw, but he pointed out that there were many messages with women to whom he spoke in a way too loving with words like “love,” my life “and others; although these were many, he said he had not seen something that checked infidelity on the part of Raúl Araiza towards his partner.

Despite the situation and making the driver of the Hoy Program look as bad as possible, Lizbeth Rodríguez assures “they divorced him”, since on that occasion he ended up separated from María Amelia. It was in an interview with Mara that she learned that they later returned.

FIND OUT AT THE 45:00 MINUTE

The YouTube star noted that he told El Negrito that he was sorry, that he told him that nothing was wrong, but the annoyance of the television presenter was evident.

The former host of Exposing Infidels He described this as one of his biggest scandals and indicated that he became really big because of the news of shows that ended up viralizing the situation.

Fortunately, things settled between the actor from La Desalmada and the psychologist from the television show; however, months after they said goodbye again.

The protagonist of My Love indicated that when things were better between him and María Amelia they decided to end, this due to lack of time, not love.

According to Raúl Araiza, both talked about the multiple projects they had on the doorstep and that it would be very difficult to dedicate time to their relationship. The driver pointed out that the psychologist is a woman who requires attention and time, which she was able to provide during the quarantine, but the relaxation for him has ended and he has various projects underway.

Raúl Araiza is still part of the Hoy, Members on Air Program and is now part of the cast of La Desalmada; He has also had participations in some other programs such as Me Caigo de Risa.