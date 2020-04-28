Pablo Salvi (38) and Leticia Santoro (39) are doctors. Fourteen years ago, they stopped being just colleagues and started to share a life together. Today they are also the parents of Julián (1) and Lucía (4). They both work at the Argerich Hospital, where there was the first coronavirus death in Argentina. “We are a team in all areas, and now in this battle,” they admit.

Pablo is an emergentology specialist -he is in charge of the Emergency Department- and makes exhaustive 24-hour guards. Leticia already works in the Intensive Care area. Since the pandemic broke out, this pair of doctors has been on the front line of the fight against COVID-19.

“It is exhausting to work in these conditions. We suffered from excruciating exhaustion. We arrived home demolished ”, relates this health professional who has been practicing for a decade. “I am not saying this because of the lack of supplies, for now we have everything we need, but rather because of the emotional intensity that is handled on a daily basis. zero contagion among staff, “he adds.

The hospital has three intensive therapies – one for pathologies that are not related to the virus, another intermediate and the last, which was recently adapted to the global health context, is exclusively for patients with COVID-19. “We have 12 beds, and at the moment there are 9 occupied, but with this disease everything is dynamic.”

With a strict sanitary protocol, against the first death, at least 16 people who were in contact with the deceased, had to be isolated in a preventive way. “There were no cases of infected colleagues. From the start of the outbreak, one of the measures taken was to limit the staff’s working hours to lower the exposure and not generate wear. ”

On the other hand, the work modality was altered because the context tests the mental health of each professional. “We do the assistance in double because we need a careful supervision so as not to make mistakes. It is very uncomfortable -but at the same time essential- to spend so many hours with goggles that hurt, a chinstrap that does not allow you to breathe correctly. The greatest risk is when we take off all the biosafety material, so when we undress a colleague reminds us of the order. Mental exhaustion is devastating. “

Not everything is related to the pandemic. “We must continue assisting patients with serious conditions, who do not come to the hospital for fear of exposing themselves to the guards, We had several cases that came in life-threatening conditions for not showing up on time, something that further complicates the task. ”

– At what moment do you pause to regain strength?

-Two times a day I make video calls with my children. They are my ground wire, and I connect with the beauty of life, it is like that cup of hot soup to recharge and return to the post.

When deciding to be parents, Pablo and Leticia, they chose to maintain an active working life. They were organized in such a way that one of the two could always be in the care of their children at their home in Lomas de Zamora. Faced with the risk of daily exposure, different scenarios were proposed to protect them. “We are emergentologists, we deal with the worst scenarios, in this case, it would be that we both catch it, end up hospitalized and isolate us from our children. That is why we take extreme care: we take care of ourselves in the hospital, we leave clean there: we disinfect ourselves and bathe. When we got home we had a room where we left the clothes that we only use to go to work, we changed into a house clothes and sanitized all our personal items, ”they say.

Pablo is in charge of shopping at the supermarket, and Leticia only leaves the house to fulfill her obligations. “Many before the coronavirus was classified as a pandemic we were analyzing and exchanging knowledge with other colleagues. We had long discussions with Leticia, at first we were very tense. We are not only companions and parents, we are a solid team that anticipated what was to come. So we stop seeing our family, limit unnecessary exits, and also control what enters the home. ”

Unlike other health workers, they received no threats or repudiation from neighbors. “Unlike we have been contacted to make ourselves available. There are also people who come to the Argerich offering supplies of all kinds or food, they feel solidarity. “

Conscious of a long battle, Pablo is in favor of the extension of the quarantine with no way out. “This is just starting. We have the time machine, the example of other countries where there is talk of a second wave of regrowth, let’s use that experience in favor. From the health system we are responding well, but there will be a time when the situation may be different. Let’s be prudent, stay home“

Production: Estefania Carlojeraqui