In social isolation because of the coronavirus pandemic, the technician Jesualdo Ferreira told us a little about his routine in this period of interruption of activities. The Santos coach explained that he has remained confined and used the time to watch games for the Brazilian national team, especially those for winning the five World Cup titles.

“Another week passed and it was another week of confinement, at home as much as possible, avoiding contacts, as the rules say, to see if we can get rid of this terrible and unexpected pandemic that changed the face of the world, that world that we knew and of which we have already died of longing “, wrote Jesualdo in his column in the Portuguese sports daily O Jogo.

Santos’ coach chose to remain in Brazil during the quarantine period, unlike other Portuguese members of his coaching staff. He also commented on the possibility of activities resuming in May – clubs in the first two divisions extended the holiday period until the end of April.

“In Brazil, clubs are expected to return to work from May 4, but no one can be sure about that. The expectation is huge, not least because we are exhausted from doing anything,” he said.

When commenting on the games he is watching on TV, he highlighted the victorious campaigns of the Brazilian team at the World Cups and praised Pelé’s tactical stance. “I had the opportunity to realize, for example, that in addition to being an extraordinary player who did things fabulous, he was a great team player “, wrote Jesualdo.

He considered that there was a lack of organization for Brazil to win the 1982 World Cup. “He didn’t win because he didn’t work as well as a team,” said the Portuguese coach, who said he was surprised to watch the duel between Neymar, then at Santos, and Ronaldo, then at Corinthians, in the decision of the 2009 Paulista Championship.

