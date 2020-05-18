Exercising is an activity that everyone should include in their daily routine and if you have a pet, it will be the perfect companion. And it is that exercising with your dog or cat brings multiple benefits for both, such as staying physically and mentally active, in addition to establishing an even greater bond. Read How does your cat feel about your presence at home?

On the other hand, it is likely that with the health contingency, your activities may have been modified. However, you must remember that physical activity is essential. According to MSD Salud Aninal, a dog or cat that exercises is healthier, happier, more attentive and will sleep better, have more energy and be more sociable.

You must have physical activities with your pet. Photo: Pixabay

One of the main benefits of exercising our pets is that they stay in good physical condition and this is reflected in their better cardiovascular system and muscle tone.

Read 4 tips to buy a house if you can’t verify income

Read Deputies see risks in economic recovery plan

Companion animals, especially dogs, need to perform regular physical activities, with this we help them to not become less stressed, sick or emotionally destabilized. A dog should not be kept on a leash or confined inside a house or apartment for long, in these conditions it will get stressed, bored and could misbehave, the platform says.

Dogs should exercise or be walked daily, at least half an hour, because after 30 minutes of doing these activities they begin to release serotonin, which generates a feeling of pleasure and tranquility.

Both dogs and cats should have toys with which they can exercise, this will help to have an active, alert and boredom-free pet.

According to the study “People and Pets Exercising Together” from the Northwestern Memorial Hospital Wellness Institute in Chicago, people who have dogs get to take longer walks with more continuity. Additionally, they have a 54% chance of meeting recommended levels of physical activity, compared to those without.

Also, pet owners who exercise with their dog regularly have a lower body mass index, fewer chronic health problems, and fewer symptoms of depression than people who do not or do not have a pet. physical activity with them.

Social isolation from the current health contingency can have an emotional impact, such as stress, anxiety, or a feeling of loneliness. However, it is a great time for pet owners to spend more time with their dog or cat and what better way than exercising with them at home. MSD Animal Health in Mexico shares some tips to do it in a fun way:

1. Warm-up routine

Throw a ball or toy to bring him back. Make sure it’s only a couple of minutes to avoid running out prematurely.

2. Stairs

If you have stairs, go up and down them with your pet for 15 minutes. We recommend having a reward nearby to motivate it.

3. Squats and leg

Take the two front paws of your pet and hold them in front of you. Squat down and start squats with her.

4. Doga

Do yoga with your pet, it takes time and discipline, but it is an activity that will keep both agile and fit. On the internet, you can find several tutorials to start with the basic “doga”.

5. Tug and loose

Use your pet’s favorite toy, hold on one end without letting go, while he chews on the other side. Squat down and squat, while your furry friend pulls the toy away from you.

6. Obstacles

Clear your room and transform it into an exercise center. Use your imagination and create your own obstacle course using broomsticks on the chairs to make it jump, you can also place blankets over the spaces of the tunnel furniture.

.