The decision of the Federal Supreme Court on Friday, 17, which recognized the immediate validity of individual agreements between bosses and employees to reduce the workday and wages during the coronavirus pandemic, without endorsement by unions, brought ‘legal certainty’, say expert lawyers in Labor Law. By seven votes to three, the Court maintained the measure in the same terms as the federal government’s proposal.

Ministers Alexandre de Moraes, Luís Roberto Barroso, Luiz Fux, Cármen Lúcia, Gilmar Mendes and Marco Aurélio Mello, in addition to the President of the Court, Dias Toffoli, voted to reject the request for a precautionary measure to suspend this provision of Provisional Measure 936. A request had been made by the Sustainability Network in a Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI).

Antonio Carlos Aguiar, a specialist in Labor Law, believes that the STF decision “brings legal certainty” to labor relations in times of public calamity. “There is no collective conflict to be resolved, but convergence in the need for alternatives to maintain both those involved, the company in its activity and the employee in his dignity of survival”, says the partner at Peixoto & Cury Advogados.

Carlos Eduardo Dantas Costa, a specialist in Labor Law and a professor at FGV, says that “the decision should make the agreements regain greater speed and volume, since companies will deal directly with employees without the involvement of unions”.

Paula Corina Santone, a lawyer, states that, “although there is an express provision in the Federal Constitution about the irreducibility of wages, except collective bargaining and the mandatory participation of unions in this negotiation, most ministers understood that the will of the parties should be respected. and privileged individual negotiation in exceptional and crisis situations like the one that is being experienced worldwide “.

According to her, the understanding prevailed that the specific case deserved a judgment within the reasonableness and reality imposed by the pandemic, since the MP came to preserve the jobs and income of workers. “We sought to ensure legal certainty and the validity of individual agreements, especially those that have been signed since the MP came into force,” says the partner in the Labor area at Rayes & Fagundes Advogados.

Lawyer Luis Fernando Riskalla also believes that the STF trial brought greater legal certainty to employers “who have used or are still using the options contained in MP 936/20. This guarantees the survival of their companies and jobs during the Covid-19 crisis and pandemic “.

He recalls that MP 936 does not take unions away from the measures agreed between employers and employees. “The legislator took care to reduce bureaucracy, allowing individual agreements between employees and employers, for those workers who would have less loss with the measures and for those called hyper-sufficient. The decision of the STF was not only correct but also brought security in this moment of great insecurity “, concludes the partner of Leite, Tosto e Barros Advogados.

The lawyer Mariana Machado Pedroso, a specialist in Labor Law, considers that “the notification to the union provided for in the MP as a requirement for the validity of individual negotiation will make it possible for the union to act, be it inspecting what was agreed between the employees and the employer, either assuming the leading role in collective bargaining “.

According to her, this understanding will also change the “mindset” of professional unions. “They now have to anticipate employers if they really want to participate in the negotiation of contract suspensions and reductions in working hours. And they will not be able to passively wait for the notifications that will be sent, under penalty of losing the negotiation timing”, says the partner of Chenut Oliveira Santiago Advogados ,.

Karen Viero, a specialist in Corporate Labor Law, recalls that the prevailing understanding was that, for the application of MP No. 936, in cases of individual agreement to reduce working hours and wages or suspension of the contract, only communication to the union, without the need for your consent.

“Even so, I believe it is necessary, always, to start negotiations with the union and, if unsuccessful, go to individual agreements and inform the union entity within the period established in the MP. This is because, even with the STF’s decision, it is important that companies ensure that, in eventual labor claims, they can prove the correct applicability of MP 936, avoiding future financial losses and recognition of any unconstitutionality “, emphasizes the partner at Chiarottino e Nicoletti Advogados.

Rules

Individual negotiations are valid for workers with a formal contract and who receive up to R $ 3,135 or who have higher education and earn above R $ 12,202.12. Those with intermediate wages can also negotiate individually to reduce 25% of the workday and wages, but depend on collective agreements, negotiated by the unions of the categories, for more radical changes in the contract.

In the total program, the economic team predicts that up to 24.5 million workers will receive the emergency benefit – that is, they will be affected by the workload and salary reductions or suspension of contracts. The number is equivalent to 73% of formal contracts in the country.

The measure allows a workload reduction of 25%, 50% or 70%, with a proportional cut in salary, for up to three months. It is also possible to suspend the contract for up to two months. In all cases, the government will pay part of the unemployment insurance to which the worker would be entitled.

Today the insurance portion ranges from R $ 1,045 to R $ 1,813.03. In the reduction of hours, the government pays the same percentage of the cut (25%, 50% or 70%) calculated on the insurance. Upon suspension of the contract, the government pays 70% of the insurance for employees of large companies, or 100% for workers of small and medium-sized companies.

In the sum of the wage share and the part paid by the government, no worker will receive less than a minimum wage.

