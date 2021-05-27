Exemplary penalty: fan indefinitely banned from Madison Square Garden for spitting on Trae Young



Nearly 15,000 fans attended Game 2 between the Knicks and Hawks.

The New York Knicks published a statement in which they reported the Actions taken against a fan who spat on Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks player, in the second game of the series between both teams, which was played this Wednesday at the Madison Square Garden. The sanction is exemplary: the misfit was banned from the compound indefinitely.

“We investigated the matter and found that this person, who is not a member of the team, did spit on Trae Young. For this reason he was banned from Madison Square Garden indefinitely… This is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our home. We have directed the information to the corresponding authorities“, Reads the statement.

The Knicks apologized to Trae Young and the organization for the unpleasant incident.

This is the moment when a fan takes advantage of Young being close to the sideline and spits him. He failed in his intention, but the mere act of performing such an act is regrettable. One of the people sitting in the row below notices it and reacts by pulling away slightly.

In the same day, two deplorable events of attacks by fans to players were experienced in the NBA. The first affected Russell Westbrook, who got popcorn thrown by a fan.