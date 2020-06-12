Governor Brian Kemp signs new executive order for coronavirus Order will take effect in Georgia beginning June 16 It will be in effect until June 30

Despite the fact that coronavirus infections are not easing in Georgia, on Thursday afternoon, Governor Brian Kemp signed a new executive order for the coronavirus that relaxes the restrictions,

According to a statement released by the Georgia governor’s office, the order will take effect on June 16 and end on June 30, addressing emergency response efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Through this new executive order, sports will be allowed to play in Georgia beginning June 16, so professional sports teams and organizations must follow the rules and guidelines established by their respective leagues.

The order clarifies that high school and college teams and organizations must follow the rules and guidelines established by their applicable conferences or associations.

Organizations and amateur sports teams must also follow the criteria for the non-critical infrastructure entities described in the order.

The new executive order states that people age 75 and older are no longer required to remain in their homes, unless they meet one of the following categories:

Those who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility, including inpatient hospices, assisted living communities, personal care homes, intermediate care homes, community living arrangements, and community integration homes. Those people who have chronic lung disease. Those people who have moderate to severe asthma. Those people who have severe heart disease. Those immunocompromised people. Those people, of any age, with severe obesity or class III. Those people diagnosed with the following underlying medical conditions: diabetes, liver disease, and people with chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis.

The new order also details restrictions on meetings, as from June 16, meetings of more than 50 people will not be allowed, unless there is at least six feet between each person.

This rule does not apply to critical infrastructure entities, incidental or transitory groupings, or individuals who live together.

Also starting June 16, restrictions in restaurants and dining rooms are also relaxed, as there will no longer be a maximum for the number of people who can sit together.

There will also be no limit on the number of users allowed per square foot.

Workers in restaurants, canteens, banquet facilities, private event facilities, and private reception venues should only wear face masks when interacting with customers.

Bars, with the new executive order, can now hold 50 people, instead of 25 or 35 percent of the total capacity listed, whichever is greater.

For salad and buffet services, a worker may use the cafeteria service to serve customers, or the establishment may provide hand sanitizer, install a sneeze guard, enforce social distancing, and regularly replace shared utensils to allow for customer self-service.

