Exclusively Natalia Jiménez talks about her new music and love

As we begin this 2021, Natalia Jimenez She made it public knowledge that her romantic relationship with Daniel Trueba had come to an end after five years of marriage. Since then, the singer chose to take the process very naturally and always looking for the well-being of the little girl Alessandra, four years old, daughter she has in common with her now ex-partner. While it is true that as a public figure the news made headlines, the interpreter of Creo en me has been very careful on the subject and has known how to share what is necessary with public opinion.

With the wisdom that characterizes her, the Spanish star has already closed that chapter in her life and is immersed in her new musical projects, including a new single in collaboration with MS band called How good it is to have you, which also coincides with the confirmation of his new illusion on the sentimental level.

This is how she explains it to us during an exclusive talk with HI! USES that was promoted within the framework of the presentation of his most recent sound delivery and where he speaks for the first time about his divorce with his heart in his hand.

“I filed for divorce last year… just a year ago. So, the truth is that it has been a process that we have carried out in private, as private as possible until people found out in January of this year, they just found out well … a couple of days before we signed the agreement; then it was pretty good, “he said.

Similarly, he revealed to us with contagious sympathy that Arnold hemkes, your road manager, is effectively the person who occupies an important place not only in your work but in your heart.

Soon, Natalia will make her acting debut in the Netflix series Los Mariachis and is about to close an important transition in her professional career on the small screen, successes that will add to her extensive credit in such important recognitions as a Latin Billboard Award, two Lo Nuestro Awards and winner of Latin GRAMMY and GRAMMY respectively.

Photo: Omar Cruz

A pandemic that has brought good and bad things … let’s start with the good and your new single with Banda MS, what is it about?

It was funny because this was like at the beginning of December that Sergio Lizárraga sent me a message, that he was not my manager yet; and he sends me the song, and tells me listen to this, see what you think. And I listen to her and tell her: ‘It’s great’ and she says: do you like it? When do you want to come and record it? And I and I planted myself in Mazatlán (Mexico) two weeks later, I recorded the song and then he became my manager. We decided to put the song on the album of “México de mi corazón” with Banda MS and then nothing, I feel like very natural, that is to say the truth that with Sergio and with Banda MS it has been super organic, supernatural, they are all super simple people, super noble and I feel very identified with all of them. So we’ve gotten along super well from the start. Since last year, on the last album that we recorded “El color de tus ojos”, we have gotten along super well. I am very happy because it is the only unreleased song by Banda that I have done in my life, and I am super happy to be able to have it on this album “México de mi corazón 2”, I am very happy.