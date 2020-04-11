The national government will publish this Saturday the decree of necessity and urgency through which it formally extends the quarantine until April 26. As Alberto Fernández advanced, the text is limited to explaining how the mechanism will be for each province to request authorization to exempt activities and geographic areas.

President had already announced on Sunday night a minimal relaxation of social isolation, with the authorization to some sectors of production and services to return to activity, such as “tire manufacturers, rubber shops and mechanical workshops”, to meet the needs of vehicles of the security forces and ambulances, within the framework of the coronavirus pandemic. However, no specific activity is mentioned in the text of the decree.

In the standard, it is clarified that the Head of Cabinet may “exempt from compliance” the compulsory isolation and the prohibition of moving personnel affected by special activities or people who live in defined geographical areas.

The requirements will be that the governors or the head of the Buenosairean government formulate the request in writing “previous intervention and assent of the maximum local sanitary authority”.

In turn, the order of the provinces must be accompanied by a “corresponding operating protocol” that it is adapted to the sanitary recommendations that govern at the national level.

On the other hand, it is stated that Each district will establish the necessary inspection procedures to “guarantee compliance with social, preventive and compulsory isolation.” and of the protocols in force.

In a press conference given last night from the Olivos residence, the President further argued that it is analyzing “allowing the departure of disabled people, accompanied by people in their vicinity only within the limits of their home,” among which included people suffering from autism. These cases for the moment were not made explicit in the decree.