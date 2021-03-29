EXCLUSIVE-Visa will allow you to settle transactions with cryptocurrencies

By Noor Zainab Hussain

Mar 29 (Reuters) – Visa Inc said on Monday it will allow the use of the cryptocurrency USD Coin to settle transactions on its payment network, the latest sign of the growing acceptance of digital currencies by the mainstream financial industry.

Visa has launched the pilot program with cryptocurrency and payment platform Crypto.com and plans to offer the option to more partners later this year, it said.

USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin whose value is directly pegged to the dollar.

Visa’s move comes at a time when large financial firms such as BNY Mellon, BlackRock Inc and Mastercard Inc have adopted some digital currencies, leading to predictions that they will become a regular part of investment portfolios.

Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk said last week that customers can now buy their electric vehicles with bitcoins, marking a significant step forward for the use of cryptocurrency in commerce.

“We see a growing demand from consumers around the world to be able to access, maintain and use digital currencies and we are seeing demand from our customers to be able to build products that provide that access to consumers,” said Cuy Sheffield, head of cryptocurrencies at Visa.

Traditionally, if a customer used a Crypto.com Visa card to pay for coffee, the digital currency found in a cryptocurrency wallet must be converted to traditional money.

The cryptocurrency wallet will deposit the traditional fiat currency into a bank account, which will be transferred to Visa at the end of the day to settle any transactions, adding cost and complexity to businesses. Visa’s decision, which will use the ethereum blockchain, eliminates the need to convert digital currencies to traditional money for the transaction to settle.

(Edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)