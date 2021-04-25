Exclusive Trailer for Glenn Close and Mila Kunis’ Heartfelt Drama

‘4 days’: Trailer, exclusively, of the film directed by Rodrigo García and starring Glenn Close and Mila KunisAfter its international premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, it will hit theaters next May 7th by the hand of DeAPlaneta

The next May 7th, DeAPlaneta brings to theaters ‘4 days’, moving drama directed by Rodrigo García (‘Things I would say just by looking at her’, ‘Nine Lives’) and starring Glenn Close and Mila Kunis, whose trailer we released today exclusively.

Based on true events, it tells the story of Molly, a young woman who, after ten years of heroin use, has practically lost her life. A new medicine could help her start over if she can stay clean for four days, something she tries to achieve with the help of her mother Deb, a woman with strong ideas. The love that both profess will be put to the test like never before in their lives.

The film had its international premiere at the last edition of the Sundance Film Festival and is based on a story published in the Washington Post by journalist Eli Saslow who, in 2014, won the Pulitzer Prize for his investigative work and who also signs here the script.

“Addiction is a global problem. In ‘4 Days’ we talk about addiction to opiates in the United States, but all over the world there are cases of drug addiction, alcoholism, etc. Beyond portraying addiction, the film shows that bond that unites us with our loved ones in health and illness and shows how the ups and downs of life affect those bonds, reinforce them and make them more complicated. As when gaining muscle mass, sometimes we feel stiff, but we get stronger “, explains the director.

