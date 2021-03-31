exclusive to the next gen

Polish studio CD Projekt RED has confirmed that it is working on a new The Witcher, and has also made reference to his future plans for another of the most important franchises that are part of his portfolio today: Cyberpunk 2077.

Broadly speaking, CD Projekt RED’s approach is simple and easy to understand. The development of that new The Witcher will start in 2022, It is a project that they already have “in the pits”, and although it will be focused on the single player mode, it will also have online elements.

As for Cyberpunk 2077, the study has been very clear, have totally reconsidered the idea of ​​developing multiplayer as a standalone game. They have not said why, but it is clear that the limitations presented by Xbox One and PS4, and the need not to leave players of both platforms without said mode, would have a lot to do with it.

In another vein, they have also commented that they plan to develop a new installment based on the Cyberpunk 2077 universe, and they want to take it forward together with the new The Witcher, which brings us back to 2022. We have just said something very important, and that is that CD Projekt RED finally thinks of breaking its strategy of limiting itself to a single development in a strip concrete temporary. From now on, they will dare with the simultaneous development of two triple A games.

RED Engine 2.0: The basis of the new The Witcher

From a technical point of view, the president of CD Projekt RED, Adam Kicinski, already confirmed last October that his next projects will not be limited, nor handicapped, by the unique challenges that they imply. develop games for old hardware. This is a clear nod to what happened with Cyberpunk 2077, a title that, as we told you at the time, did not work well on last generation consoles because these, plain and simple, could not give more of themselves. You know, let’s not order pears from the elm.

We still have little information about the new The Witcher, but from the details that CD Projekt RED has been offering about its long-term strategy there are a couple of things that we can make clear. The first is that said game will be based on the RED Engine 2.0 graphics engine, and the second that will be a title with an up-to-date graphic section designed to take advantage of the hardware of the PS5 and Xbox Series X-Series S (and also the PC), a whole declaration of intent that allows us to take, almost for granted, that it will not reach the consoles of the last generation.

Returning to the multiplayer mode of Cyberpunk 2077, this has undergone a major turnaround. Looking at the results that CD Projekt RED got with the single player mode on PS4-PS4 Pro and Xbox One-Xbox One X, I think the company have had a good idea. According to the study, they will focus on incorporating online features into existing titles, and improving the user experience. There will therefore be no standalone Cyberpunk 2077 game focused on multiplayer.

We will see how these new functions are being implemented online, and we will also be attentive to new information that emerges about that new The Witcher, and also about the next installment of the Cyberpunk 2077 saga.

Before I finish, I want to talk a little about the long-awaited DLCs that CDPR promised to launch for Cyberpunk 2077. We already know, thanks to a recent leak, that a total of 9 downloadable content will be free, but that, along with these, the Polish studio plans to launch another two that will be paid. The free expansions will mainly focus on improving the customization options, both for the character (aesthetics, cyberware and weapons) and the cars, while the paid expansions will expand the content and add new missions. Each paid DLC will cost 9.99 euros, but they can be bought together for 14.99 euros.

